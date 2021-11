There’s a saying among lawyers: When the facts are on your side, hammer out the facts. When the law is on your side, get rid of the law. When neither of them is on your side, hit the table. Kyle Shanahan has become excellent at hitting the table over the past year or so with 49ers. He has repeatedly contradicted himself about the decisions he made and the injury timelines. Anytime he faces a difficult question or tries to hold him accountable for his past situations, he attacks the wording of the question rather than the substance of the question. He did both yesterday.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO