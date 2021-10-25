CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Truth About Those John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Breakup Rumors

By Mehera Bonner
Cosmopolitan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRumors that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have broken up took over Twitter this past weekend, and apparently there's some truth to them. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, are facing "uncertainly" in their relationship, according to a source who chatted with Us Weekly. “This has...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 2

Related
HollywoodLife

Olivia Munn Says She’s ‘Excited’ To Meet Her Baby After John Mulaney Confirms Her Pregnancy

In a new interview, Olivia Munn spoke about being pregnant and shared her excitement to welcome ‘a little person’ in her life. Olivia Munn, 41, is most definitely excited to become a mother. The pregnant actress was doing press for her new movie, Violet, on Oct. 25 when she briefly shared her feelings on having a baby with her boyfriend, comedian John Mulaney, 39. “Honestly, I’m just excited about meeting whoever it is, and bringing a little person into this world,” she told Entertainment Tonight. Watch the full interview HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Marie Claire

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Might Coparent Their Child "Together or Apart," Source Says

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are expecting a child together, but they might not raise the baby as a couple, apparently. The two began dating in the wake of Mulaney's divorce from Anna Marie Tendler in May 2021, and their shock pregnancy announcement came just months later, in September. Although Mulaney gushed about their relationship at the time, it sounds like things might be a little rockier than he made them out to be.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
John Mulaney
People

Olivia Munn Says Pregnancy Has Brought Up Past Body Image Insecurities: 'It's Really Hard'

Olivia Munn says her pregnancy has brought up body image struggles she faced when she first came to Hollywood. The actress, 41 is expecting her first child with boyfriend John Mulaney. In a Thursday interview with SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, Munn talked about her pregnancy insecurities, which she said have been sparked by how her body is changing.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

John Mulaney And Olivia Munn May Have Broken Up, And Social Media Is Exploding

Another whirlwind romance might be on the rocks, and the rumors are breaking Twitter. Comedian John Mulaney and actor Olivia Munn have been making waves since they got together, but now fans think the couple may have ended things after just a few months of dating. So did John Mulaney and Olivia Munn break up? Everyone on social media can't stop talking about the rumors.
CELEBRITIES
People

Pregnant Olivia Munn Says Friend Guessed Her Baby on the Way with John Mulaney Will Be 6 Feet Tall

Olivia Munn can expect to have one tall child, if her friend's guesswork proves accurate. The Violet actress, 41, who is expecting her first baby with comedian John Mulaney, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers Thursday and shared some of the good and not-so-good advice she's gotten so far, including a loved one who predicted how tall her kid will one day grow up to be.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly
Daily Mail

John Mulaney's romance with pregnant Olivia Munn is reportedly facing 'uncertainty'... less than two months after confirming they're expecting a child

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn's romance is reportedly facing 'uncertainty,' less than two months after the comedian confirmed he's expecting a child with the actress. 'This has been an imperfect relationship from the start,' claimed a source to UsWeekly on Saturday. The 39-year-old funny man and the 40-year-old Newsroom star...
CELEBRITIES
Paste Magazine

John Mulaney Reinvents His Persona in an Uncomfortably Vulnerable New Show

Who could’ve predicted John Mulaney would have the most tabloid-covered year?. The former SNL writer turned beloved stand-up comedian went through a divorce, a stint in rehab, a highly publicized relationship with actress Olivia Munn, and now has a baby on the way. In the midst of it all he returns with a new stand-up show, the first since the highly acclaimed Kid Gorgeous, titled From Scratch. The title and the poster design, that of Mulaney as a child, promised a more personal set than usual and an attempt to reinvent his comic persona after it fell apart.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Olivia Jade Had A Super Blunt Response To Those DWTS Hookup Rumors

What’s a season of Dancing With The Stars without a romance rumor between dancing partners? This season’s targets are Olivia Jade Giannulli and Val Chmerkovskiy. And considering Val has been married to fellow dancing pro Jenna Johnson since 2019, and Olivia and Val are 13 years apart, these rumors got out of hand very quickly. And Olivia is tired of them. On Oct. 17, she posted a TikTok about the Val hookup rumors, clearing them up once and for all.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wonderwall.com

Olivia Munn, John Mulaney reportedly weighing breaking up amid pregnancy, more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late October 2021, starting with this duo… On Oct. 23 — amid rampant speculation that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn, who are expecting a child together, quietly called it quits — Us Weekly reported that, according to a source, the duo, who've only been an item for a few months, are facing "uncertainty" in their relationship. "This has been an imperfect relationship from the start," said the source. "Even though Olivia's going to be a wonderful mother and has great support behind her, Olivia's friends just don't see these two being a couple in a year's time. The insider went on to say that friends believe the actress and the comedian will "make great parents" but that "nobody knows yet if they're going to do that together or apart." Continued the source, "Olivia and John still have to decide what kind of future they're going to have together, if any. It's a time of uncertainty, for both of them. … [They] are a long way from deciding and locking in what their relationship is going to be going forward." Added the source, "Becoming a mom was always more important to [Olivia] than settling down in a conventional way. She's a real feminist and doesn't need a man by her side 24/7. She never has. She's incredibly picky and John was somebody she definitely wanted to get to know if there was ever a point where they were both single. John is much more of a work in progress than Olivia, but Olivia needed this change to her life. It's been a rough last several years for her where she was stuck in a rut. This changes things up and gives her something to focus on beyond her career and social life."
CELEBRITIES
Boston Herald

Olivia Munn deals with that nasty voice in her head in ‘Violet’

What if you had a voice in your head — a voice that never stopped its cascade of negative thoughts?. That’s the premise of “Violet,” Justine Bateman’s writing-directing debut arriving Friday in theaters with Olivia Munn (“The Newsroom,” “The Predator”) as Violet, a successful Hollywood executive plagued by inner demons only she can hear.
MOVIES
pacificsandiego.com

John Mulaney hopes to start ‘From Scratch’ on new tour

Comedian John Mulaney has had one hell of a year. In September 2020, Mulaney, who has a history of substance abuse issues, checked into a rehab facility for drug and alcohol abuse. In October 2020, he hosted “Saturday Night Live,” the show that made him famous — and for which he’d served as a writer and producer, off and on, from 2008 to 2018.
SAN DIEGO, CA
imdb.com

Pregnant Olivia Munn Reveals the Bizarre Reason Her Friend Wanted to Know John Mulaney's Height

John Mulaney famously has told a joke about a horse loose in a hospital, and now he might have new material about a future-predicting tape measure in a hospital. Last month, the comedian visited Late Night, where he told host Seth Meyers that he and girlfriend Olivia Munn are expecting their first child together. On Thursday, Oct. 28, Olivia dropped by Late Night herself to offer Seth updates about the pregnancy. When Seth asked the soon-to-be first-time mom if she had received any baby advice that seems promising, she replied that she had, although she then proceeded to cast doubt on that assertion. "The one piece of advice that's coming to my head that...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy