Petr Yan believes his UFC 267 co-main event fight against Cory Sandhagen should be for the vacant bantamweight title. Yan was supposed to rematch Aljamain Sterling on the card, after their controversial fight at UFC 259 where Sterling became the new champ due to Yan being DQ’d. However, it was recently revealed the champ was out of the fight as he wasn’t medically cleared. Once that happened, Sandhagen agreed to step up on short notice. The two will now fight for the interim title, but for Yan, he wasn’t surprised to see Sterling pull out of the fight.

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO