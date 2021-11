Governor Brian P. Kemp applauded the recently announced collaboration between Sumter EMC and Windstream that will expand rural broadband access in southwest Georgia. “I am committed to ensuring Georgians in every corner of the state have access to high-speed broadband,” said Governor Kemp. “To help carry out this mission, the General Assembly and I have encouraged the public and private sectors to work together and create innovative solutions on behalf of hardworking Georgians. This partnership between Sumter EMC and Windstream will provide 11 counties with more opportunity and access, and highlight yet another win for rural communities across our state.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO