Wheat hits two-month high on strong global demand

CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Wheat eased lower overnight but was supported by fears of supply issues as the Black Sea region faces dryness that is threatening winter wheat plantings. * U.S. exporters sold 269,300 tonnes of wheat during the week ended Oct. 22, down 26% from the previous week and off 31% from the same week last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Sales were at the low end of analyst estimates of 200,000 to 550,000 tonnes. * Dry weather in Ukraine and Russia could cut the number of acres of winter wheat planted in the region, as both countries lag behind last year's planting progress. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded 1-1/2 cents lower at $7.58-1/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat fell 4 cents to $7.78-3/4, and MGEX December spring wheat added 5 cents to $10.27. CORN - Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn eased from a two-month high overnight, capped by weaker oil futures, though strong ethanol production remained supportive. * CBOT's most-active corn contract reached $5.63-1/4 a bushel on Wednesday, its highest since Aug. 19. * Corn-based ethanol fuel output surged last week, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data, showing a 10,000 barrel per day (BPD) increase to 1.11 million BPD, the second biggest weekly production pace on record. * U.S. exporters sold 890,400 tonnes of corn during the week ended Oct. 22, down 30% from the previous week and 10% less than the same week last year, according to the USDA, on the low end of analyst estimates of 800,000 to 1.3 million tonnes. * December corn last traded down 1-3/4 cents at $5.55-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans lost ground overnight after finding a 2-1/2 week high, pressured by underwhelming export sales, while South American planting progress continues to add pressure. * CBOT's most-active soybean contract climbed to $12.57-1/2 a bushel on Wednesday, its best since Oct. 8. * U.S. exporters sold 1.18 million tonnes of soybeans during the week ended Oct. 22, down 59% from the previous week and 22% off the same week last year, according to the USDA. Sales missed analysts estimates of 1.25 million to 2 million tonnes. * November soybeans were last down 4 cents at $12.35-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting Tom Polansek; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO