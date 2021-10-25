CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Wheat hits two-month high on strong global demand

Agriculture Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures extended gains on Monday to reach a two-month high as robust world demand and early worries about next year's harvests kept the focus on tightening supplies. Corn edged up to its highest in more than two weeks with support from wheat...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat hits 8-1/2-year high buoyed by strong demand

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose to their highest level in 8-1/2 years on Monday, buoyed by strong demand against the backdrop of tightening world supplies, while corn prices edged higher. Dealers noted a massive wheat purchase by Saudi Arabia, while top importer Egypt was also in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices rise with global benchmarks, export demand

MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices gained further last week, amid higher prices for wheat in Chicago and Paris and demand from Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, analysts said on Monday. Wheat export prices in Russia, the world's largest exporter, have been rising for four months on a weekly basis except one week in October when they took a brief pause. Chicago futures, a global benchmark for this market, are close to the highest since 2013 on Monday amid supply woes. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in the first half of November was $317 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $5 from the previous week, the IKAR consultancy said. Prices for supply in the second half of November are at $324, it added. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat up $9 to $325 a tonne while barley rose by $12 at $285 a tonne. GASC, Egypt's state wheat buyer, purchased 360,000 tonnes at its tender last week at the FOB price of $327-328.7 per tonne. A half of the purchase will come from Russia in December. Russian wheat exports are down by 31.5% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1, partly because of the state export tax, which will continue to rise next week and will reach $69.9 per tonne. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 14,850 roubles/t -125 rbls wheat, European part ($208.7) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 37,875 rbls/t -375 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 88,000 rbls/t +325 rbls oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,355/t -$55 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,360/t -$40 oil (IKAR) - soybeans (Sovecon) 50,300 rbls/t -500 rbls - white sugar, $635.3/t +$1.4 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 71.1612 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Brazil's 2021/22 soybean planting reaches 52% of area, AgRural says

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Planting of Brazil's 2021/22 soybean crop reached 52% of the estimated area as of Oct. 28, the second-fastest pace ever for sowing at this time in the season, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday. Planting was up 14 percentage points from the previous week...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine's grain exports total 5 million tonnes in Oct -ministry

KYIV, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine exported 5.05 million tonnes of grain in October, bringing the total export volume to 19.4 million tonnes in the first four months of the 2021/22 July-June season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volume included 12.4 million tonnes of wheat, 4.5 million tonnes...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Kansas, IL
Local
Illinois Business
City
Paris, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat reaches highest price since December 2012

CHICAGO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures jumped on Monday on a flurry of global export demand and concerns about tightening world supplies, analysts said. * Saudi Arabia's main state wheat buying agency said on Monday it had bought about 1.268 million metric tonnes of milling wheat, which was more than traders expected. * Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, said it bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in an international tender. * CBOT December SRW settled up 24-1/2 cents at $7.97-1/4 a bushel. The contract temporarily traded above $8 a bushel before trimming gains and reached the highest price for a most-active contract since December 2012. * K.C. hard red winter wheat reached the highest price for a front-month contract since May 2014, while the front-month MGEX spring wheat contract touched the highest since June 2011. * Analysts on average expect the USDA, in a weekly report due at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday, to report U.S. winter wheat planting as 88% complete, up from 80% the previous week, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago Editing by Marguerita Choy)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina exported $2.417 bln in farm products in October - CIARA-CEC

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Argentine exports of grain, oilseeds and their derivatives totaled $2.417 billion in October, the country's CIARA-CEC chamber of oilseed crushers and export companies said in a report on Monday. CIARA-CEC said the amount of exports represented a decrease of 1% compared with the previous...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Strategie Grains raises sunseed crop estimate, cuts rapeseed

PARIS, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Strategie Grains has increased its monthly forecast for this year's European Union sunseed harvest by more than 200,000 tonnes to 10.16 million tonnes while lowering its rapeseed crop and import estimates, the consultancy said in an oilseed report. The latest estimate for the sunseed crop,...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Wheat#Drought#Vegetable Oil#Maize#Reuters#Cbot
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Nutrien boosts profit outlook on fertilizer demand, tight supply

(Compares with estimate, adds shares, details on Mosaic's results) Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd on Monday raised its full-year adjusted profit outlook, as strong global demand and tight supply helped it beat estimates in the third quarter. Potash fertilizer prices have risen to their highest levels...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firms, lingers near 9-year high on USDA crop condition report

CANBERRA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday to linger near a nine-year high hit in the previous session, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said the condition of U.S. crops was worse than expected. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn falls from Aug high, U.S. harvest delays cap losses

CANBERRA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged lower on Monday, retreating from a more than two-month high touched in the previous session, though concerns about harvest delays across the United States capped losses. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat trades near multi-year high on supply woes, corn dips

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Monday to trade near the previous session's highest since 2013 as tightening world supplies and strong demand buoyed the market. Corn and soybeans edged lower. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) gained 0.4% at $7.76...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Singapore
Country
China
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Harvest delays support U.S. corn, soy futures; wheat mixed

CHICAGO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose on Friday for the fourth straight day on support from harvest slowdowns across the Midwest that left end users scrambling for supplies, traders said. "We are still trying to get high enough to entice some producer movement that is a little...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. soybean futures rise after USDA reports new export deals

CHICAGO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Friday, supported by signs of strong export demand. * Soymeal futures closed firm but gains were kept in check after the benchmark December contract hit resistance at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * Soyoil also rose, with bargain buying noted following declines in five of the previous six sessions. * For the third day in a row, the benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract closed below its session peak after failing to hold support above its 30-day moving average. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. Separate sales of 222,350 tonnes of soybeans for delivery during unknown time periods also were reported. * CBOT January soybeans closed up 3-1/2 cents at $12.49-1/2 a bushel. * The most-active soybean futures contract fell 0.5% during October, its sixth straight monthly decline. Soybeans had not fallen for six months in a row since 1998. * CBOT December soymeal settled up $1.70 at $332.60 a ton and CBOT December soyoil was up 0.40 cent at 61.27 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Aurora Ellis)
CHICAGO, IL
marketpulse.com

Euro hits 1-month high on ECB

The euro has reversed directions on Friday, giving up some of the sharp gains from a day earlier. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1650, down 0.28%. The ECB meeting was widely expected to be a non-event, with investors looking ahead to the December meeting for a possible shift in policy. The central bank did not make any changes in policy, but the euro took off, posting its best one-day performance since May and coming close to the 1.17 line. What happened?
CURRENCIES
Agriculture Online

Supply fears spark fertiliser buying rush by French farmers, Yara says

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Farmers in France have stepped up fertiliser purchases this month amid fears of shortages as they wrestle with mounting costs that could affect next year's harvests, the French unit of fertiliser group Yara said. Soaring gas prices have unsettled nitrogen fertiliser markets that rely on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat eases after marking multiyear highs on supply worries

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures on Friday edged away from their highest levels in years, hit as the market assessed tightening global availability. Corn was near flat, consolidating below Thursday’s two-month peak, as traders monitored delays to northern hemisphere harvests. Soybeans inched up to hold near a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat, corn down 1-2 cents; soy down 3-4 cents

CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Wheat eased lower overnight but was supported by fears of supply issues as the Black Sea region faces dryness that is threatening winter wheat plantings. * U.S. exporters sold 269,300 tonnes of wheat during the week ended Oct. 22, down 26% from the previous week and off 31% from the same week last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Sales were at the low end of analyst estimates of 200,000 to 550,000 tonnes. * Dry weather in Ukraine and Russia could cut the number of acres of winter wheat planted in the region, as both countries lag behind last year's planting progress. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded 1-1/2 cents lower at $7.58-1/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat fell 4 cents to $7.78-3/4, and MGEX December spring wheat added 5 cents to $10.27. CORN - Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn eased from a two-month high overnight, capped by weaker oil futures, though strong ethanol production remained supportive. * CBOT's most-active corn contract reached $5.63-1/4 a bushel on Wednesday, its highest since Aug. 19. * Corn-based ethanol fuel output surged last week, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data, showing a 10,000 barrel per day (BPD) increase to 1.11 million BPD, the second biggest weekly production pace on record. * U.S. exporters sold 890,400 tonnes of corn during the week ended Oct. 22, down 30% from the previous week and 10% less than the same week last year, according to the USDA, on the low end of analyst estimates of 800,000 to 1.3 million tonnes. * December corn last traded down 1-3/4 cents at $5.55-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans lost ground overnight after finding a 2-1/2 week high, pressured by underwhelming export sales, while South American planting progress continues to add pressure. * CBOT's most-active soybean contract climbed to $12.57-1/2 a bushel on Wednesday, its best since Oct. 8. * U.S. exporters sold 1.18 million tonnes of soybeans during the week ended Oct. 22, down 59% from the previous week and 22% off the same week last year, according to the USDA. Sales missed analysts estimates of 1.25 million to 2 million tonnes. * November soybeans were last down 4 cents at $12.35-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting Tom Polansek; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close lower on weak export figures

CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Thursday, pressured by disappointing export sales data as well as some weakness in the crude oil market. * The crude oil market also weighed on soyoil futures. * Soymeal futures were flat. * Losses in soybeans were kept in check as the benchmark CBOT January futures contract found technical support around its 10-day and 20-day moving averages. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that weekly export sales of soybeans totaled 1.183 million tonnes, below forecasts that ranged from 1.25 million to 2.02 million tonnes. * CBOT January soybeans settled down 3-3/4 cents at $12.46 a bushel. CBOT December soyoil was off 0.55 cent at 60.87 cents per lb and CBOT December soymeal was unchanged at $330.90 per ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Will Dunham)
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy