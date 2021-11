Last season: 46-26 The reigning NBA champions open the season at No. 1, but how long will they stay in the top spot with the likes of the Lakers and Nets coming for their crown? Will the additions of George Hill and Rodney Hood offset the loss of P.J. Tucker? Can two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo take his game to yet another level with improved free-throw and 3-point shooting? He might have to for Milwaukee to win it all again.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO