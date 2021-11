Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) The Midori sour is a fun and easy retro cocktail. Created sometime in the 1970s, this is one of the best-known mixed drinks to use the melon liqueur. It's a refreshing and stunning green cocktail that's incredibly simple to make at home. Enjoy it for happy hour, or drink it as a thirst-quenching beverage on a warm spring or summer afternoon in the sun. It's unique green color also makes this a fun Halloween party drink.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO