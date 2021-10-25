Ag groups want more action on new trade opportunities

Registration is open for the 98th annual Agricultural Outlook Forum, the largest annual meeting of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The two-day event will be held virtually on February 24-25, 2022. The 2022 Forum will feature a keynote address by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, a presentation on the 2022 agricultural economy by USDA’s Chief Economist Seth Meyer, a panel of guest speakers, and 30 breakout sessions. The sessions, organized by agencies across USDA, cover a range of timely issues impacting the sector. More than one hundred government, industry, and academic leaders will share their perspectives and insights on a wide array of topics, including commodity and food price outlooks, trade developments, climate change, and innovations in agriculture.
