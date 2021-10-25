CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ag groups want more action on new trade opportunities

By Jody Heemstra
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgriculture groups recently came together during a Farmers for Free Trade roundtable to talk about trade. They all expressed frustration that the Biden administration hasn’t initiated any new trade talks. The groups are especially interested in more Southeast Asian opportunities as...

Build Back Better framework contains $1 billion for biofuels

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor thanks President Biden and leaders in Congress for including $1 billion in biofuels infrastructure investments in the proposed Build Back Better budget reconciliation framework. Skor says President Biden’s proposal to invest $1 billion in biofuels infrastructure is a welcome acknowledgment from this administration that access to higher blends of biofuels at the pump makes a real difference in decarbonizing transportation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cattle Contract Library bill tied to LMR Reauthorization

Ag lawmakers gave a thumbs up to a USDA Cattle Contract Library last week (Oct. 21, 2021), but not before acknowledging the effort to boost market transparency could be linked to upcoming reauthorization of mandatory price reporting. Kansas Republican Representative Tracey Mann said there’s no doubt price transparency and discovery...
AGRICULTURE
USMEF: Potential ag trade impact of China’s CPTPP bid

China recently applied for membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). The United Kingdom and Taiwan have also submitted formal applications to join CPTPP, and other countries expressing interest include South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia. Joel Haggard, the U.S. Meat Export Federation’s senior vice...
AGRICULTURE
Farmers for Free Trade Roundtable Talks Trade, New Market Opportunities

Farmers for Free Trade recently held a virtual roundtable with officials from different segments of agriculture and the food supply chain to talk about trade and the need for new trade agreements. While the Biden Administration spent time evaluating current trade agreements, different ag groups are pushing the White House...
AGRICULTURE
Group: Administration must pursue ag trade deals

Farmers for Free Trade held a virtual roundtable last week with panelists from the food and agriculture supply chain to discuss the continued impacts of the Trump administration’s tariffs and the need for new trade agreements. The panelists talked about the importance of both exports and imports in balancing trade,...
U.S. POLITICS
Reaction to the Build Back Better Bill framework released last week

Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack issued an endorsement of the framework for President Biden’s Build Back Better Act that was announced last week (Oct. 24-30, 2021). Vilsack says to create millions of good-paying jobs, grow the economy, build American competitiveness, and secure the future of American children, then the U.S. must invest in the human infrastructure of the nation, which is America’s working families.
U.S. POLITICS
UK and US in talks to remove ‘damaging’ steel tariffs

The UK and US are in talks to remove “damaging tariffs” from British steel exports, the International Trade Secretary has said.Anne-Marie Trevelyan is understood to have met several times with US trade representative Katherine Tai in a bid to find a solution that lifts tariffs on steel and aluminium produced on both sides of the Atlantic.The Cabinet minister’s comments come after the US Department of Commerce said it was “consulting closely on bilateral and multilateral issues related to steel and aluminium” with Britain.We welcome the Biden Administration’s willingness to work with us to address trade issues relating to steel and...
U.S. POLITICS
G20 leaders approve multinationals tax but wrangle over climate

Leaders of the G20 world's major economies approved a global minimum tax on the largest companies on Saturday, but were still haggling over the pressing issue of climate change. In the first major announcement of the two-day G20 summit in Rome, the bloc endorsed a "historic" agreement that would see multinationals subject to a minimum 15 percent tax, said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who attended the talks. The deal would "end the damaging race to the bottom on corporate taxation", she said in a statement. The reform plan, already backed by almost 140 countries, seeks to end the practice of big corporates such as Apple and Google parent Alphabet of sheltering profits in low-tax countries.
ECONOMY
USDA opens registration for the 2022 Agricultural Outlook Forum

Registration is open for the 98th annual Agricultural Outlook Forum, the largest annual meeting of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The two-day event will be held virtually on February 24-25, 2022. The 2022 Forum will feature a keynote address by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, a presentation on the 2022 agricultural economy by USDA’s Chief Economist Seth Meyer, a panel of guest speakers, and 30 breakout sessions. The sessions, organized by agencies across USDA, cover a range of timely issues impacting the sector. More than one hundred government, industry, and academic leaders will share their perspectives and insights on a wide array of topics, including commodity and food price outlooks, trade developments, climate change, and innovations in agriculture.
AGRICULTURE
US, Mexico agriculture officials establish working group

US and Mexican agriculture delegates met this week (Oct. 25-27, 2021) during the 30th annual meeting of the Tri-National Agricultural Accord. The officials discussed concerns regarding recent decisions by Mexico’s federal government to impose arbitrary prohibitions on agricultural biotechnology and certain pesticides. Delegates reaffirmed their commitment that the regulation, import and use of these critical tools be based on science and established a working group to promote the goal, according to the U.S.-based National Association of State Departments of Agriculture.
AGRICULTURE
China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

