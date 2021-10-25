CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

South Dakota cattle on feed numbers up from 2020

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Dakota feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 200,000 cattle on feed on...

drgnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AG Week

Drought interrupts South Dakota's fall cattle run

The fall cattle run is underway and hundreds of thousands of calves and yearlings will be sold at the region’s auction barns. But this year's drought has numbers and marketing patterns looking different than a typical year. Many producers were forced to sell some calves early or liquidate cows due to the lack of grass and water. The increased culling made for a busy summer for livestock auction markets.
AGRICULTURE
Rapid City Journal

Feeding South Dakota launches Thanksgiving fundraising drive

Feeding South Dakota announced Monday its 11th annual Thanksgiving Meal Match Campaign with a goal to raise $125,000 to provide Thanksgiving meals to 5,000 families. To help reach this goal, Greg and Pam Sands of Sands Wall Systems are offering a dollar-for-dollar matching gift of $25,000 for donations made from Nov. 1 until Nov. 25.
RAPID CITY, SD
siouxlandproud.com

South Dakota orchard wraps up first season under new ownership

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Country Apple Orchard near Harrisburg is wrapping up its first season under new ownership. Country Apple Orchard is getting its pumpkins in a row for the final Fall Festival of the season. Despite a few challenges, owner Katie Jones considers this year a success. “Always...
HARRISBURG, SD
drgnews.com

Today is comment deadline for South Dakota Riparian Buffer Initiative

Today (Oct. 29, 2021) is the deadline to submit comments to the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources on its Riparian Buffer Initiative. The goal of the Initiative is to improve water quality through increased use of riparian buffers in the Big Sioux watershed and impaired waterbodies across South Dakota. Riparian buffers, vegetated areas adjacent to streams and lakes, are an effective conservation practice filtering out pollutants and capturing nutrients before they enter waterbodies.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
drgnews.com

Monday registration deadline for virtual 2021 South Dakota Local Foods Conference

The annual South Dakota Local Foods Conference is set for Nov. 4-6, 2021. A three-day, virtual event celebrating local food production and use in South Dakota, SDLFC invites all supporters of local food to attend and discuss presentations on specialty crop production, industry challenges, new technologies and opportunities, as well as local food projects happening in South Dakota and neighboring states.
AGRICULTURE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota’s Favorite Sandwich Is?

What's the Mount Rushmore state's go-to sandwich? The answer may surprise you. In a recent survey conducted by the website, Zippia sought to find the favorite sandwich of each of the 50 states. Most of our neighboring state's top sandwiches aren't all that surprising. Minnesota went with the Fried Egg sandwich, Iowa's top choice was the Pork Tenderloin, the simple yet delicious Ham and Cheese sandwich was North Dakota's favorite, and Nebraska went with the solid choice of a PB & J. Those are all pretty safe picks, but the Mount Rushmore State is a different story.
RESTAURANTS
KEVN

South Dakota COVID information for Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN)- South Dakota has 453 cases. There are currently 5,464 active cases. 199 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized with the COVID virus. Folks are dying every day from the virus. South Dakota has now lost 2,231 people to COVID. Since yesterday, Pennington County has 65 new cases,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Statistics#Fed
prairiestatewire.com

Rental vacancies in South Dakota down 0.2% from Q4 2018 to Q1 2019

Rental vacancies in South Dakota were 7.5 percent in the first quarter of 2019, a decrease of 0.2 percent from the previous quarter, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Vacancy rates are a leading economic indicator used by economic forecasters and the federal government to gauge the current economic climate.
HOUSE RENT
Hot 104.7

From California to Belle Fourche South Dakota-The Ramen is Coming!

When one thinks of Ramen Noodles there are a few things that quickly come to your mind. If you attended college chances are you are an expert at making Ramen in the microwave. In a few minutes, you could have a hot meal to hold you over until you could grab something bigger. Another perk to Ramen Noodles, they don't cost a lot. In fact, when it comes to eating on a budget, they are about as wallet-friendly as any food in the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
leelanaunews.com

Pheasant hunting South Dakota style

I’m sitting in front of a stuffed grizzly bear who is looking at an open- mouthed perch that I swear goes 18 inches. Sitting in a camo recliner in a common area — kind of like my shop with a few more mounts — I appreciate this outdoorsman’s motel that was once a Firestone tire dealership. It’s a place only […]
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Hot 104.7

Report: South Dakota Has No Traffic

On any given day, there are plenty of vehicles traveling on Interstate 29, Interstate 90, Interstate 190 (Rapid City), or Interstate 229 (Sioux Falls) in South Dakota. But what sets the state's main transportation arteries apart from interstates across the country is the lack of bumper-to-bumper traffic that is commonplace in much more populated areas.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dtnpf.com

Oct. 1 Cattle on Feed Down 1%

OMAHA (DTN) -- Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.6 million head on Oct. 1, 2021. The inventory was 1% below Oct. 1, 2020. This is the second-highest Oct. 1 inventory since the series began in 1996, USDA NASS reported on Friday.
AGRICULTURE
Jamestown Sun

COVID-19 hospitalizations tick up to 203 in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Four additional South Dakotans have died with COVID-19, as active cases of the virus continue to trickle off of an autumn surge's high, according to the South Dakota Department of Health on Friday, Oct. 22. Hospitalizations rose by 1 on Friday to 203, the highest hospitalization...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: South Dakota state websites back up and running after morning outages

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota state government websites are back up and running Friday afternoon after dealing with website outages throughout the morning. Heather Perry, the Deputy Commissioner of the state’s bureau of information and telecommunications, said a test system failed Friday morning which led to hardware failures. Perry said the issue started at 6:53 a.m. and affected all state websites and state offices Friday morning.
TECHNOLOGY
kiowacountypress.net

Ag stats: September 2021 Kansas cattle on feed highlights

Kansas feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.53 million cattle on feed on October 1, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down slightly from last year. Placements during September totaled 505,000 head, up 3% from 2020. Fed cattle marketings for the month...
KANSAS STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Ag stats: September 2021 Colorado cattle on feed report

The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 1,130,000 head as of October 1, 2021. The latest inventory was 5 percent above last month and 2 percent above the October 1, 2020...
COLORADO STATE
B102.7

Recognizing The Women On South Dakota Farms

See that tractor up there in that picture? Know who's at the wheel? A woman. Back 'in the day', when you saw a tractor in the field you knew who was at the wheel. It was Bob or Henry, maybe Jim or Carl or Johnny. The point is, it was always a 'he'.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy