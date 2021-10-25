How can A.I. and driverless cars become your secret weapon?

If you work in the IT world (whether in-house or in an IT consulting or IT vendor environment), you have likely been on the receiving end of a sales presentation. Depending on your title and responsibilities, you may even have had to deliver a few of these presentations. Those of us who have been around for a while can remember when the dreaded software sales presentation was canned and consisted of a restricted demo with a script and an awkward, often frustrating, question and answer session at the close. If you were on the buying end, you usually didn’t get enough information to make a decision, and the sales team probably didn’t seem too concerned about your unique challenges and needs. If you were on the selling end of the equation, you probably had your share of frustration as well. Prospective clients didn't seem to understand the value and uniqueness of your product or services and you were probably caught short on questions that you couldn't possibly answer because you didn't truly understand their business.

