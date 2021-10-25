Commerzbank see gold rising on higher inflation expectations

The average investor is news-driven. As much as the Federals Reserve (the Fed) might be criticized, this large investor group is not commonly doubting news. In other words, it has generally believed the Fed's narrative that inflation is transitory. The bad news is rarely released shortly before Christmas. However, it would not surprise if tapering started in early 2022. And maybe not just begin but be more aggressive throughout the year as expected. With this, the narrative will change from a "we are not worried, it is transitory" to a "we need to deal with" regarding inflation. Therefore, this could easily be the fire to the fuse of the Silver rocket. We now see early signs of such a lift-off in price in recent silver price movements. Silver's fuse is about to be lit.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO