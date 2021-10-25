CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19

By Zachary Farwell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 7 days ago
The state health department reported on Monday fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 425 people tested positive for the virus using PCR tests. That's below the state's daily average of 644 cases for the testing method.

Missouri State COVID-19 dashboard on Oct. 25.

Data from the state health department showed antigen testing found 58 new probable cases of the virus. That's below Missouri's daily average of 194 probable cases for the testing method.

The seven-day positivity rate remained unchanged from Sunday at 6.5%.

There were no new virus-related deaths. At least 11,951 people in Missouri have died from virus-related causes.

According to DHSS, 1,038 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized across the state. Of those patients, 174 are on ventilators.

More than 3 million Missourians have finished the coronavirus vaccination process.

That's 49% of the state's population.

