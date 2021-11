MOMENT OF TRUTH — Our Senate chief Burgess Everett, staking out the Most Important Senator’s office, writes in: “Everyone in the Capitol is waiting on JOE MANCHIN (D-W.Va.), who is expected to make a statement on the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better framework this afternoon. The number of cameras and reporters is growing by the minute. Manchin has not explicitly endorsed the framework — which he negotiated — but has said kind words repeatedly. His reluctance to officially endorse it was a key driver in progressives’ decision to continue holding up the bipartisan infrastructure bill.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO