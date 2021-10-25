Medicaid Expansion Remains Unwise

Medicaid expansion was included in the 2012 Affordable Care Act by lowering the low-income threshold, but the Supreme Court ruled that each state had the right to decide instead of the federal government. Thirty-eight states and Washington D.C. have expanded Medicaid either through their state legislature or by voter referendum. All six voter-referendums have passed including three Republican states. North Carolina is one of the 12 remaining non-expansion states. The legislature has resisted any attempt to pass Medicaid expansion, in spite of strong support by the governor. The North Carolina state legislature had passed a law that disallows voter referendums blocking attempts by voters to circumvent the legislature. However, 75% of North Carolinians (including a majority of Republicans and Democrats) want to improve the health of low-income persons and expand Medicaid according to a 2020 poll. That being the case, there is a path going forward by either persuading the legislature to move ahead with Medicaid expansion or replacing them with representatives who will listen to their constituents.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 4 DAYS AGO