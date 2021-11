Arcade1Up has just made it an easy answer when your folks ask what you want for Christmas. We want the new Terminator 2: Judgment Day arcade game from Arcade1Up! Time travel (get it?) back to your youth where you could be found feeding quarters to machines and cussing your friends, while trying to take each other down amidst the bleeps and flashing lights of the arcade! Check out the T2 arcade game re-release in the video.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO