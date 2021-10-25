Hamilton’s New Japan Road to Power Struggle – Night Two 10.25.2021 Review

260. AJ Styles vs. Tetsuya Naito – NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 9. Since my knowledge of New Japan Pro Wrestling wasn’t very high coming into Wrestle Kingdom 9, I wanted to see this match more than any because it involved AJ Styles. Seeing it for the first time, I thought it was great. Later in the year, I went back and saw their G1 Climax 24 match, which was better, before going back and re-watching this. The second time around, I appreciated and enjoyed this more. While their first match was centered on Naito’s eye injury and a vicious AJ, this was focused on the Styles Clash. AJ had broken Yoshi Tatsu’s neck with the move and there was an aura around it as something dangerous. Naito had it well scouted, countering or blocking it at every single turn. When I saw this with Jim Ross and Matt Striker on commentary, it helped as they really built the Styles Clash as something to fear. In the end, the one Styles Clash that Naito couldn’t counter was one from the second rope, finishing him at 14:25. Once the match ended, officials ran in to check on Naito, further selling the Clash.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO