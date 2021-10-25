CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind and rain lashes the Pacific Northwest in phenomenon known as a bomb cyclone

CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA storm system of historic proportions is slamming the Pacific Northwest. The...

www.cbsnews.com

CBS San Francisco

CA Drought: North Bay Water Flowing, Grass Greener Thanks To Recent Rainfall

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — The grass is greener and the water is flowing in the drought-stricken North Bay after a windfall of rain and according to the forecast, it is expected to get even better. Not only are reservoir levels rising in Marin County, with many up 20 feet, the ground is springing back back to life. “You can see the green grass starting to grow,” says Phillip Dolcini. “This thistle has a good jump on it, too. If you listen, you’ll hear frogs at night. There’s a lot of good things going on.” For Dolcini, another round of rain is just more...
MARIN COUNTY, CA

