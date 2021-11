Out n’ In: Gov. Mike DeWine wasted no time filling two sudden vacancies on the Ohio Board of Education. On Friday, he appointed Richard Chernesky of Warren County and Brandon Kern of Fairfield County. As Laura Hancock reports, both have ties to Lt. Gov. Jon Husted – Chernesky donated $10,000 to Husted’s campaign in 2016, while Kern was an aide in Husted’s state legislative office from 2009 to 2011. They will replace two DeWine school board appointees from suburban Columbus: Laura Koehler, who resigned Thursday and Eric Poklar, who resigned Friday. Both stepped down — averting being removed by the Ohio Senate — after refusing to rescind an anti-racism resolution.

OHIO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO