Weekend box office: Despite hybrid release, ‘Dune’ draws well on the big screen

By Associated Press
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 7 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” debuted with $40.1 million in ticket sales in its opening weekend in North America, drawing a large number of moviegoers to see the thundering sci-fi epic on the big screen despite it also being available to stream in homes. Warner Bros. launched...

