Environment

US experiences record breaking natural disasters in 2021

WETM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WSYR)- Another year, another potentially record-breaking number of natural billion-dollar disasters in the United States. As of early October 2021, NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information states that the United States has experienced 18 weather/climate disasters with losses exceeding $1 billion each. Year-to-date, this is a record high. The average number...

www.mytwintiers.com

Beatrice Daily Sun

Natural disasters can set stage for cyberattacks

An earthquake strikes a city in Indiana, causing chaos and destruction, sending emergency managers and first responders scrambling. Then the water system goes down, and everyone figures it's because of the natural disaster. But it isn't. It's a ransomware attack by cybercriminals, who are taking advantage of the disruption to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WETM

Flooding problems continue in the Southern Tier

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – This past weekend, many Southern Tier residents went onboard a rough water ride thanks to heavy rainfall and massive floods. Nowadays, public areas are continuing to dry up, but lakes and rivers are still taking a while to drain out. Experts say that residents can...
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Past 7 Years in a Row Were Hottest on Record, Harrowing WMO Report Confirms

The United Nations Secretary-General has called 2021 "the make it or break it year" for climate action. 2021 is not over yet, but a provisional report on the state of the planet suggests we are leaning heavily towards breaking it. Experts at the UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) recently calculated the last seven years have been the warmest on record. We only have data for the first nine months of 2021, but the initial analysis suggests it will likely rank either the fifth, sixth, or seventh warmest year of those seven. The main reason it won't be warmer is because earlier this year, the...
ENVIRONMENT
SlashGear

NASA study warns farmers must quickly adapt to climate change

Humanity only has around a decade at most before climate change has a major impact on crops in many parts of the world’s “breadbasket regions,” according to a new study from NASA, Columbia University’s The Earth Institute, and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research. The researchers say farmers need to speed up the rate at which they adapt to these climate changes to avoid huge crop losses.
AGRICULTURE
State
California State
WETM

A nice start to the work week is followed by lake-effect precipitation for Tuesday and Wednesday

A cold front moved through overnight and brought with it some showers. Behind the cold front is this cooler air mass that continues to move into the Northeast. This air mass will stick with us for the next couple of days and so will a westerly component in our wind. As a result of this westerly wind component, lake-effect precipitation will move in throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. Before we get to either of those days, we have a drier day today after those showers associated with the cold front move out. Heading into this afternoon, highs will reach the mid 50s with more sun than clouds. Overnight, clouds start to increase from the west and southwest. For Tuesday, scattered lake-effect showers are likely as that cooler air mass moves over the warm Great Lakes. Most of the precipitation will be rain but some wet flakes or a little bit of a mix are possible at times. Generally, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s, so rain is going to be the main precipitation type. The only time we would really see any true wintry mix or some flakes mixing in would be at night as lows fall to near or below freezing. Any accumulation would be light and would not last. Lake-effect precipitation moves in again on Wednesday and it is a similar story as Tuesday. Rain will be the main form of precipitation but some wet flakes or a little bit of a mix is possible at times. Temperatures on Wednesday reach back into the mid to upper 40s, so this is why rain will be the main precipitation type.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

National Weather Service hosting Winter Weather Awareness Week

National Weather Service hosting Winter Weather Awareness Week. National Weather Service hosting Winter Weather Awareness Week. Castle Cleaners and Salvation Army are collecting coats for their Annual Christmas Drive in the Southern Tier. Steuben County Health Department adopts “test to stay” COVID-19 strategy for local schools. Bath man allegedly threw,...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

New York ranked one of the safest states in US

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York is ranked in the top 10 safest states in the United States. According to a study by ConsumerAffairs, New York is ranked 8th. Each state was ranked based on violent crime, property crime, number of law enforcement officers and law enforcement spending using data from the FBI and Census Bureau. The top 10 safest states were also broken down by safest small town, midsize town and large city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

