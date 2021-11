Filming has begun on a new HBO dramedy series with the working title The Winner, hailed as the first-ever Slovak project to be made for the premium television network. The six-episode series was written by the Slovak scriptwriting duo of Zuzana Dzurindová and Peter Nagy, who worked on several domestic series including The Websters (read the news) and Peter Bebjak’s post-apocalyptic web series The Spot. The series will follow Slovak prime minister Viktor Hudák as he ends his political career and returns to normal life. He soon finds out he does not wield power in his private life the way he was used to as the head of the government. Scriptwriter Zuzana Dzurindová is the daughter of former Slovak prime minister Mikuláš Dzurinda. “She has first-hand experience of what it means to live in a family with a professionally exposed father. And she is not afraid to write about it,” said HBO Max producer Tereza Polachová. According to HBO Max producer Johnathan Young, the series pokes fun at patriarchy and politics.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO