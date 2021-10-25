CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lebanese judge charges 68 over deadly clash south of Beirut

Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese judge has charged 68 people in this month's deadly clash...

www.thederrick.com

SFGate

Beirut port blast judge still wants to question ex-ministers

BEIRUT (AP) — The judge leading Lebanon’s probe into last year’s massive port explosion renewed on Tuesday his summonses of two former ministers for questioning, a judicial official said. The decision by Judge Tarek Bitar came despite intense criticism from the country’s powerful Hezbollah group of the direction of the...
MIDDLE EAST
Derrick

Lebanese man severely injured in Beirut port blast dies

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese man who was critically injured in the massive explosion at Beirut’s port last year died Wednesday nearly 15 months after the blast, his cousin said. Abbas Mazloum was at work at a restaurant near the port when the blast occurred in August last year, throwing...
ACCIDENTS
Shore News Network

Three charged over deadly chemicals blast in Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) – German prosecutors charged three people on Tuesday over an explosion at a chemicals park in western Germany in which seven people died, accusing them of killing and causing an explosion by recklessness. In a statement, Cologne prosecutors said they suspected the three of having allowed chemicals in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why frustrated Saudi is lashing out at Lebanon

A televised remark by a game show host turned Cabinet minister in Lebanon about the war in Yemen has taken the country’s crisis with Saudi Arabia to new depths.Anger over George Kordahi’s comments led to steps by Gulf Arab countries that further isolate Lebanon and threaten to split its new coalition government, tasked with halting the country’s economic meltdown.Punitive measures from Saudi Arabia, once an important ally that poured millions of dollars into Lebanon, could cause more economic pain. The kingdom has banned all Lebanese imports, a major blow to a country whose main trading partners are in the...
MIDDLE EAST
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Popculture

Actor Accused of Selling Drugs, Arrested

Actor Chekwume Malvin was arrested on Wednesday in Bengaluru, India on suspicion of selling drugs. Malvin is a prominent actor in the Indian film industry, but according to a report by The Hindu Times, local police now believe he was also selling drugs like ecstasy (MDMA) and hashish in the city. This has also cast suspicion on Malvin's immigration status, since he is originally from Nigeria, Africa.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Sudanese general ignored U.S. warning as army rolled out coup plan

KHARTOUM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hours before Sudan's army seized power and dissolved its government, a senior U.S. envoy warned the country's top general not to take any steps against the civilian administration that was overseeing a democratic transition, diplomats said. Jeffrey Feltman, President Joe Biden's special envoy for the...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Myanmar army retaliates, destroys hundreds of houses in Chin

On Friday, the Myanmar army blasted a restive western town, damaging hundreds of houses as part of a broader campaign on communities defying the military coup. Thantlang, in western Chin State, was shelled after a clash with a local self-defense unit. According to a local monitoring group, the Southeast Asian...
MILITARY
AFP

Raid on alleged Brazil bank robbers leaves 25 dead: police

Twenty-five alleged members of a gang of Brazilian bank robbers were killed Sunday in a vast police operation in Minas Gerais state, a police source told AFP. "There are 25 criminals who have died, and no injuries," a federal highway police source told AFP. The operation by 50 officers, in conjunction with the Military Police, took place near the city of Varginha. Then, "when we started the operation, we were shot at, so the military had to respond to the unjust attack to protect their lives," Lieutenant Colonel Rodolfo Morotti Fernandes, commander of the Police Special Operations Battalion, told a briefing in Minas Gerais.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

American B-1B bomber flies over Mideast amid Iran tensions

The U.S. Air Force said Sunday it flew a B-1B strategic bomber over key maritime chokepoints in the Mideast with allies including Israel amid ongoing tensions with Iran as its nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters. The B-1B Lancer bomber flew Saturday over the Strait of Hormuz the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil traded passes. It also flew over the Red Sea its narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Egypt's Suez Canal. The Strait of Hormuz has been the scene of attacks on shipping blamed on Iran in recent...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

