Public Safety

Lebanese judge charges 68 over deadly clash south of Beirut

By Via AP news wire
 7 days ago

A Lebanese judge has charged 68 people in this month's deadly clash in Beirut that left seven people dead and dozens wounded, the state news agency reported Monday.

The clash south of Beirut on Oct. 14 was the worst fighting in the capital in years and broke out during a Hezbollah-organized protest against the judge leading the investigation into last year’s massive Beirut port blast.

The National News Agency said Government Commissioner to the Military Court Judge Fadi Akiki charged the 68 people with crimes including murder, attempted murder, inciting sectarian strife, having unlicensed weapons and sabotage.

The battle went on for five hours between supporters of Lebanon’s two powerful Shiite factions, Hezbollah and Amal, and gunmen believed to be supporters of the Christian Lebanese Forces party. It took place on the line between Beirut’s Chiyah and Ain el-Rumaneh neighborhoods, the same frontline that bisected the capital into warring sections during the country’s civil war.

NNA said 18 are in detention while the remaining 50 remain at large. It did not give a breakdown to which groups the 68 belong.

Samir Geagea, the leader of the Lebanese Forces party, has said that he refuses to be questioned by Akiki unless the judge first questions Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Lebanese man severely injured in Beirut port blast dies

A Lebanese man who was critically injured in the massive explosion at Beirut’s port last year died Wednesday nearly 15 months after the blast, his cousin said. Abbas Mazloum was at work at a restaurant near the port when the blast occurred in August last year, throwing him into a wall. He suffered severe injuries to his spine and a head wound that required 45 stitches.The 45-year-old father of five had been paralyzed and mostly bed-ridden since the blast. Last month, he underwent a back operation and more recently he got sick and developed a fever. That led to...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Lebanese man dies 15 months after being hurt in Beirut port explosion

A Lebanese man who was critically injured in the massive explosion at Beirut’s port last year died Wednesday nearly 15 months after the blast, his cousin said. Abbas Mazloum was at work at a restaurant near the port when the blast occurred in August last year, throwing him into a wall. He suffered severe injuries to his spine and a head wound that required 45 stitches.
ACCIDENTS
Shore News Network

Three charged over deadly chemicals blast in Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) – German prosecutors charged three people on Tuesday over an explosion at a chemicals park in western Germany in which seven people died, accusing them of killing and causing an explosion by recklessness. In a statement, Cologne prosecutors said they suspected the three of having allowed chemicals in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
