2020 Hit ASAP Pizza Returns for One Day Only to Send Off Its Mastermind

By James Hansen
Eater
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most exciting pizza in London will return on Halloween, to send off its mastermind. As Pamela Yung leaves Flor, in Borough Market, after over two years at the helm, ASAP Pizza will take its final bow from 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., with walk-ins and takeaway available. It...

london.eater.com

