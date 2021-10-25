2020 Hit ASAP Pizza Returns for One Day Only to Send Off Its Mastermind

Thriller Social Club is a massive new arcade bar smashing open this Friday, October 29 in a familiar spot, the former Coin-Op space in SoMa, so a couple of long blocks from the ballpark. It’s been taken over by Kingston Wu, who’s also the managing partner of Westwood and Wilder, of mechanical bull fame in the Marina, as well as an investor in various other bars and restaurants, including Horsefeather and Last Rites. He and his partners own the building, so they were left holding the keys to a cavernous empty space during the pandemic. But now they’re betting big on SoMa striking back: Thriller Social Club boasts two levels and three bars, both arcade games and carnival games, a Skee-Ball champion ruling eight lanes, and “the most expensive golf simulator in the world,” so they say. Oh, and craft cocktails and buttered lobster rolls, of course.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO