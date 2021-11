A popular Durham restaurant is expanding with a second location planned at American Tobacco Campus. The owners behind Zweli's, a family-owned Zimbabwean restaurant, will open Zweli’s Ekhaya in the old Saladelia space in the Crowe Lobby, ATC announced Monday. The space will be changed into an enclosed restaurant with a menu of tapas that focuses on the delicacies from the Bantu indigenous ethnicities from across Africa.

