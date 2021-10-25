CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'Just Another Game': What DeAndre Hopkins Says About Cardinals Pounding Houston Texans

TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 7 days ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. – DeAndre Hopkins performed his trademark touchdown celebration, a familiar yoga poses and bow inside the Arizona Cardinals’ end zone after exploiting the Houston Texans’ confused defense.

Although the All-Pro wide receiver certainly could have gloated about getting the final word and the victory against his old team, the one that executed a controversial trade that sent him to the Valley of the Sun engineered by former coach and general manager Bill O’Brien due to a relationship fractured beyond repair and a nasty contract dispute, Hopkins chose to take an all-business, high-road approach.

Hopkins, almost casually in his polished style, caught seven passes for 53 yards and one touchdown on nine targets during a 31-5 victory that upgraded the undefeated Cardinals’ record to 7-0 as the 1-6 Texans lost their sixth consecutive game. It was O’Brien, fired after an 0-4 start last season and now the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama, who infamously traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in exchange for former All-Pro running back David Johnson, a second-round draft pick used to pick TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and a swap of fourth-round selections.

“No, not really,” Hopkins said when asked if it was an emotionally significantly game for him. “It was just another game to me. I know some of those guys over there. This team, we got bigger goals. We knew we had to handle business today.

“We know what kind of team that we have in this locker room, so I didn't want to make it a thing. It's just another game to me go out and play my game.”

Afterward, Hopkins and former Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt celebrated by receiving game balls awarded by COVID-cleared Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury inside the locker room.

“For the two best players in Houston Texans history, we got J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins,” Kingsbury said.

Watt dominated right offensive guard Max Scharping so thoroughly on a quarterback pressure against rookie quarterback Davis Mills that he was benched and replaced by Justin McCray. Watt also crushed running back David Johnson on a tackle for a loss, discarding offensive tackle Geron Christian Sr.

Watt didn’t conduct interviews after the game, hustling off to see his family and his wife, Chicago Red Stars soccer player Kealia Watt, in a club level suite afterward.

“He’s a game-wrecker,” Mills said. “You always kind of need to know where he’s at on the field. We had stuff, just making sure we knew where he was at, and he’s one of those guys that has chances to flash and take over the game in certain situations.”

Goodell on What NFL Lacks on Watson Trade Status

“We don’t have all the access to that information and pride ourselves on not interfering with it,” Goodell says of Watson's situation.

Texans Owner Cal McNair Apologizes for Racial Slur

"I immediately apologized to people who approached me then and I apologize again now. I know how important it is to choose my words carefully. I would never want to offend anyone." - Cal McNair

6 hours ago

Goodell Comments on Texans' Deshaun Watson Trade Issue

It's the NFL version of Damocles’ sword. And it's one of three reasons the Deshaun Watson trade hasn't been as "imminent'' as Houston Texans fans have been led to believe. Are things changing?

7 hours ago

Hopkins’ touchdown in the second quarter erased the Texans’ 5-0 lead and began the Cardinals’ rout as they scored 31 unanswered points.

Hopkins is thriving with his new team. Signed to a two-year, $54.5 million contract extension after the trade that includes $42.75 million guaranteed at signing with a $27.5 million signing bonus, Hopkins is earning the big money he unsuccessfully sought from the Texans and O’Brien.

With the Cardinals, Hopkins is part of a diverse offense headlined by MVP candidate quarterback Kyler Murray.

Hopkins doesn’t have to carry the Cardinals’ offense by himself. Hopkins caught 115 passes for 1,407 yards and six scores during his first season with Arizona last year.

Hopkins hasn’t conducted any interviews or weighed in on social media this week, but obviously this game carries some significance for him.

There are plenty of weapons in Arizona, including new tight end Zach Ertz (three catches, 66 yards, one touchdown), wide receiver A.J. Green (three catches for 66 yards) and wide receiver Christian Kirk (four catches, 50 yards, one touchdown).

Before kickoff, Hopkins hugged former teammates and senior personnel advisor Romeo Crennel along with injured Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Hopkins, perhaps intentionally, said he was happy to see the training staff, not referencing the coaching staff.

“A lot of those guys are still there,” Hopkins said. “Those guys, you know I only missed two games my whole career while I was there. You got to give those guys a lot of credit for allowing that to happen and just talking to those guys every morning, waking up going to see those guys. I spent a lot of time with the training staff, probably more than the coaches in Houston. So, I was excited to see those guys.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Los5Y_0cbm9mIc00

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins’ defiant move vs. Packers that pissed off Kliff Kingsbury

The Arizona Cardinals were one play away from staying perfect in their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers. But alas, it was not meant to be. One player who clearly gave his all, maybe even more than he should have, was Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The three-time All-Pro selection had been dealing with a hamstring injury that’s kept him out of practice all week, but still managed to start the contest.
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Packers WR Davante Adams officially ruled out; Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins expected to play

Facing the lone undefeated team in the NFL on the road Thursday night, the cards will be stacked against the Green Bay Packers, who enter at 6-1. The host Arizona Cardinals, who are trying to improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history, received expected, but still good, news on Thursday afternoon that should help the cause, while the Packers' task just got a lot harder.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers announce 3 expected roster moves on Monday

The Green Bay Packers announced three expected roster moves on Monday. The team activated receiver Allen Lazard from the COVID-19 reserve list and placed tight end Robert Tonyan and running back Kylin Hill on injured reserve. The Packers are now at 52 players on the 53-man roster, but receiver Davante...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
TexansDaily

TRADE: Texans Send Veteran RB Mark Ingram to Saints

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. OCT. 27 TEXANS TRADE INGRAM - In another move geared toward a rebuilding youth movement,...
NFL
TexansDaily

Ex- Envy: Lowly Texans Face Old Flames Against Undefeated Cardinals

HOUSTON -- The last thing the Houston Texans need right now is a reminder of past mistakes. Too bad one of the biggest in franchise history is waiting for them out west. The Texans are on a five-game losing streak and headed to Arizona to face to the Cardinals. There, they will take on Kyler Murray and the last undefeated team in the NFL.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kealia Watt
Person
Romeo Crennel
Laredo Morning Times

Memes mock Texans for getting trounced by J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins

It was absolutely no fun watching J.J. Watt celebrate his tackle for a loss and then again for his hit on Texans quarterback Davis Mills. It stung just as bad to see DeAndre Hopkins catch a touchdown pass against his former team. It was that kind of day for the...
NFL
TexansDaily

Source: Texans-Ex Return Man Roberts Heads To L.A. Chargers

HOUSTON -- Former Houston Texans Pro Bowl return specialist Andre Roberts is signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly. Roberts was sidelined for the majority of the preseason with a knee injury, but had returned to action in time for the season.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Reportedly Get Good News On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins was listed as questionable on the Arizona Cardinals’ final injury report for Week 8. Moments ago, ESPN insider Adam Schefter provided an update on the All-Pro wide receiver. According to Schefter, the current expectation in Arizona is that Hopkins will play tonight against the Green Bay Packers. “Cardinals’...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

David Culley thinks DeAndre Hopkins, J.J. Watt will view Texans as just another opponent

The Houston Texans will finally have to face the music for their huge personnel decisions on Sunday when they play the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt each left the organization in successive offseasons. Then-coach and general manager Bill O’Brien dealt Hopkins in March 2020 at the start of free agency, and the Texans this season released Watt ahead of free agency 2021.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Sun#Tcu#Covid
Revenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals are big favorites heading into week seven matchup with Houston Texans

When the dust settled on Sunday with the Arizona Cardinals dominating win over the Cleveland Browns, the odds for the next week were out quick. It showed that the Cardinals are beginning to gain the respect of being the top team in the NFL record wise, and playing a terrible team on Sunday in the Houston Texans.
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans Workout for Vet CB Brian Poole: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. OCT 21 DB WORKOUT The Houston Texans are working out veteran cornerback Brian Poole on...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

McClain: J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins await reeling Texans

The last thing an undisciplined, mistake-prone team with a 1-5 record needs is to play on the road against the NFL’s only undefeated team. But that’s the quagmire the Texans are facing after a fifth consecutive defeat — a trip to Glendale, Ariz. to play the Cardinals and two of the three-greatest players in Houston franchise history: defensive end J.J. Watt and receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans Gain O-Line Stability Back At Practice With Britt

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran starting center Justin Britt returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis. Britt missed the Indianapolis Colts game and was replaced in the starting lineup by Justin McCray due to a bruised and slightly hyperextended knee that bent backward against the New England Patriots, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
Arizona Sports

Davis Mills, Houston Texans limp into Week 7 matchup vs. Cardinals

TEMPE — The Houston Texans have had a rocky 2021 to say the least. With quarterback Deshaun Watson indefinitely sidelined while authorities investigate numerous sexual assault claims, the Texans looked to Tyrod Taylor to fill in for the starting signal caller this offseason. Things were looking better than expected after...
NFL
FanSided

DeAndre Hopkins off to a hot start for the Cardinals in 2021

Not that it was ever really in doubt, but Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins continues to prove he is one of the best in the National Football League. The acquisition of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans was the trade heard around the NFL in 2020. The three-time First-Team All-Pro made an immediate impact on an Arizona Cardinals offense that had seemed stagnant during the previous season.
NFL
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
985
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy