Hitting the sweet spot

By Ajinomoto Health, Nutrition
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSugar cravings are unavoidable — but excess sugar consumption needn't be. By strategically choosing alternative sweeteners, formulators can dial down added sugars in products while maintaining the taste that consumers crave. It's only natural: Human beings are born craving sweetness. After all, when we're infants, that craving helps keep...

#Artificial Sweeteners#Milk Chocolate#No Sugar#Nutrition Labels#Chocolate Milk#Ific#Food And Health Survey
