Mirroring between Enclosures

Enclosures are designed to isolate liquid-handling workstations, HPLC equipment, sample weighing, high throughput screening, powders handling and other lab-automated processes by providing exhaust air systems or HEPA filtered clean workstations. Hemco Enclosures are built to protect personnel from hazardous fumes, and processes from Lab contamination. Utilizing a flexible, modular design, enclosures are engineered and built to exact customer size and design requirements. Hemco offers a wide selection of standard sizes in vented or HEPA-filtered models.
Comments / 0