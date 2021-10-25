Mirroring between Enclosures

A network-attached storage (NAS) enclosure is awesome; it's essentially a box with hardware designed for media streaming, and it comes with gigabit Ethernet and USB connectivity. All you have to do is slot in a few hard drives, and you have a unified solution for backing up photos and videos from all of your phones and tablets and stream your media collection to all connected devices in your home. If you're already using a NAS enclosure and want to upgrade to a more powerful model or are looking to buy your first home server, Black Friday is the ideal time to do so. The best storage deals of the year will go live in the next few weeks, including exciting savings on the best home NAS models and the best NAS for Plex.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO