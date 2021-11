Katie Archibald won gold in the women’s omnium at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Roubaix, France.Just two weeks after claiming the European omnium title, the 27-year-old British rider dominated from start to finish to become world champion for a second time.Archibald won all four events in a perfect all-round display, just as she had done to win the European crown in Switzerland and was never in danger of being overhauled as she held a 23-point lead over closest challenger Elisa Balsamo going into the final race.Katie Archibald becomes a double UCI Track World Champion in the Women's...

