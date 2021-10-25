CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livramento adds his name to Southampton’s youngest goalscorers list

Cover picture for the articleTino Livramento added his name to the list of youngest players to score for Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. Aged 18 years and 345 days, he rose highest from a corner to head home a crucial equaliser for Saints in their 2-2 draw with Burnley and put himself fourth...

Southampton want Nigerian striker with fantastic goalscoring record

Southampton are said to be one of the clubs looking to potentially strike a deal with Genk for Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu. According to a report from Sport Mediaset (via Sports Witness), Saints will challenge Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid for the 27-year-old’s services after seeing him plunder no less than 130 goals in 245 senior appearances for Midtjylland and Genk since 2015.
Daily Mail

Cast-offs fit the bill for Southampton with all three goals in the week coming from Chelsea products as loanee Armando Broja and £5m-man Tino Livramento star

No doubt Chelsea debt collectors will be waiting at the gates of Stamford Bridge when Southampton roll into town on Tuesday night. They’re certainly entitled to some royalties for all these points their products are earning Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side. Southampton have doubled their points tally in a week and each...
chatsports.com

EXCLUSIVE: Southampton starlet Valentino Livramento went from being a Chelsea academy player to a Premier League regular in six months...and admits it still feels surreal to be swapping shirts with Paul Pogba

As he looked back at one of the defining moments in his football journey so far, Tino Livramento can smile about it now. ‘Going into Chelsea when I was around seven for the trial, there were loads of boys there,’ he began. ‘I didn’t actually want to go. I was...
Tribal Football

Southampton fullback Livramento: Much more to come from Broja

Southampton fullback Tino Livramento says there's more to come from Armando Broja after their 2-2 draw with Burnley. Having played with fellow goalscorer Armando Broja at Chelsea, Livramento was quick to declare this is just the start for the Albanian international. “There's so much more to come from him as...
Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl: Livramento and Broja very important for us

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl was pleased with goalscorers Tino Livramento and Armando Broja after their draw with Burnley. Livramento was signed from Chelsea, while Broja is on-loan from the Blues. Hasenhuttl said: "They are very important players for us and they are absolutely positive signings we could make in the...
Tribal Football

Benitez insists Everton must learn from West Ham defeat

Rafa Benitez has said Everton must learn from Sunday's loss to West Ham United. The Toffees were downed at home by Angelo Ogbonna's second half header. "We have to learn from this game," said Benitez to reporters. "We were quite good in the other games at home and have to...
