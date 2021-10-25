Livramento adds his name to Southampton’s youngest goalscorers list

Che Adams scored the only goal of the game as Southampton snatched a 1-0 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road.Adams collected the ball on the edge of the area and turned before chipping the ball into the top corner and out of reach of the goalkeeper in the 19th minute.Southampton had 12 shots but just one was on target as they secured a first away Premier League win since March.It was a less eventful game for Claudio Ranieri after his Watford side shipped five goals against Liverpool only to score five themselves in his second game against Everton last weekend.The Hornets...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO