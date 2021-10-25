VIDEO: Fall foliage view from Linn Cove Viaduct on the Blue Ridge Parkway

Halloween week is here and this year’s fall foliage has been full of tricks and treats. We’re seeing a wide range of conditions based on location, elevation, and tree types. The wild weather has been throwing things off kilter too, making it difficult to predict what will happen next. Regardless, with the uptick in wind and rain, it looks like things will be wrapping up within a few weeks. As in past weeks, you’ll find varying conditions within individual regions. A thirty-minute drive in one direction or another can make a difference.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO