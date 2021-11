Considering just how versatile, customizable, personal, and downright pretty they can be, it’s almost shocking to think that for many, ponytails are relegated exclusively to the gym or backyard. If you’re a ponytail doubter, convinced that the style is purely functional, please focus your attention on Dakota Johnson. Hemingway had his brusque prose, Rothko had his colors, and Johnson has her ponytails. With her go-to glam team, the pulled-back styles become works of art — and her latest creation is a full-on masterpiece. Concocted by Mark Townsend, her go-to stylist, Dakota Johnson’s braided ponytail is a modernized, real-life version of something you might see on a fairytale princess.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO