Public Health

S.Africa's Aspen aiming for 1.3 bln dose/year COVID-19 vaccine capacity by 2024

 7 days ago

GQEBERHA, South Africa, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare is aiming to ramp up its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity to 1.3 billion doses a year by February 2024, up from annual output of around 250 million doses now, the company’s CEO told Reuters.

Aspen is doing the final stages of manufacturing for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine in a so-called “fill and finish” deal, but CEO Stephen Saad said in an interview that the companies were close to announcing a broader deal for Aspen to produce Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 shot under licence.

