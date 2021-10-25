No injuries reported, cats missing after house fire on Park Avenue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department’s Investigation Unit is looking into the cause of a Sunday night house fire on Park Avenue.

Officials say RFD crews responded to the report of a house fire at 1293 Park Avenue around 8: 11 p.m.

Authorities say the caller reported the fire was upstairs and that the family which was impacted was going to go back inside the house to try and rescue animals inside.

Firefighters say 911 operators urged residents to not re-enter the house, but they refused.

Ultimately there were no injuries reported, but the status of cats remains unknown as of Monday morning.

Officials say the fire was contained to a single bedroom on the second floor of the two and a half story house. They say there was moderate smoke damage throughout the house.

Authorities say the investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

