CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

No injuries reported, cats missing after house fire on Park Avenue in Rochester

By WROC Staff
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JJptP_0cbm7kJu00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department’s Investigation Unit is looking into the cause of a Sunday night house fire on Park Avenue.

Officials say RFD crews responded to the report of a house fire at 1293 Park Avenue around 8: 11 p.m.

Authorities say the caller reported the fire was upstairs and that the family which was impacted was going to go back inside the house to try and rescue animals inside.

Firefighters say 911 operators urged residents to not re-enter the house, but they refused.

Ultimately there were no injuries reported, but the status of cats remains unknown as of Monday morning.

Officials say the fire was contained to a single bedroom on the second floor of the two and a half story house. They say there was moderate smoke damage throughout the house.

Authorities say the investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Rochester, NY
Accidents
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
News 8 WROC

Police: Man in his 30s fatally shot near Knickerbocker Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Sunday morning in the area of Dewey Avenue and Knickerbocker Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. Officers say a man in his 30s was shot and pronounced deceased upon officers’ arrival. “His name is being withheld pending positive identification and […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Park Avenue#Firefighters#Animals#Accident#Rfd#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

NYSP to crack down on impaired driving on Halloween weekend

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR) — The New York State Police wants you to make sure this Halloween is a treat and not a trick this weekend.  Along with local law enforcement, State Police will send more patrols out to target those who drive impaired.   “One bad decision can turn fun Halloween celebrations into a nightmare. Children will […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy