Israel Seeks to Close Gaps in Arab Sector With $9 Billion Plan

(ISRAEL21c) – When Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed the historic Abraham Accords last year to foster binational collaborations, it seemed that the sky was the limit. Now, even the sky is no limit. The newest of many projects blossoming between these Middle East allies will send three unmanned...
Israel's government has approved plans to spend billions of dollars to improve conditions for its large Arab minority, which has long complained of being marginalised. It will earmark funding to help sectors including housing, education and employment over the next five years. Ministers also passed a plan to spend almost...
The IDF Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) has announced the addition of another 9,000 permits to allow Palestinian Authority Arabs to work in Israel, according to The Jerusalem Post. The move, announced Sunday, follows a government decision reached earlier this year to increase the number of PA...
The Israeli government today approved the multi-year national plan to address the effects of crime and violence in Arab society for the years 2022-2026. The plan is budgeted at NIS 2.5 billion and will set goals for a national campaign on the subject. The program is meant to strengthen the...
The Cabinet on Sunday approved a multi-year, NIS 30 Billion ($9.35 billion) plan to fight crime and violence in the Arab sector in 2022-2026 (Cabinet Approves NIS 30 Billion Economic Plan to Close Gaps in Arab Society). The plan is be based on the following principles:. • Strengthening the chain...
Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Saudi Arabia told Lebanon’s ambassador Fawzi Kabbara to leave the country within 48 hours following a widespread backlash over remarks made by his country’s Information Minister George Cordahi about the war in Yemen.
Israel is welcoming fully vaccinated tourists from today, and there are plenty of reasons to plan a trip to the country. Until now, it has only permitted entry to foreign holidaymakers as part of organised groups and from certain countries, so this marks a significant relaxation of the rules. Travellers must have had their second dose or booster vaccine at least 14 days beforehand, and it should be noted that visitors will need to take a test on arrival and quarantine for up to 24 hours while awaiting the result.
NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Blommaert, President of Low Carbon Solutions at Exxon Mobil, says carbon capture and storage (CCS) is essential to meeting the goals of the Paris agreement while also meeting the growing energy needs of the world. Blommaert talked with The Associated Press about Exxon’s call for industry and government to raise $100 billion to create CCS infrastructure in the Houston Ship Channel.
Pressure is mounting on Lebanese leaders to remove a Cabinet minister whose comments on the war in Yemen sparked a diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia The head of the country’s Maronite Catholic Church called for “decisive action” in his Sunday sermon, suggesting he wanted the minister to resign.Cardinal Bechara Rai said the crisis with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations threatens to undermine the interests of thousands of Lebanese living there, as well as businesses in Lebanon that depend on the region. “We look forward to the President and the Prime Minister and all those concerned to take...
Minister of Regional Cooperation Issawi Frej (Meretz) on Wednesday warned the Knesset Internal Security Committee about the demographic woes of Israeli Jews whose majority is threatened. “The Jewish majority and the Zionist idea are in danger, I’m telling you this as honestly as can be,” the minister told committee members,...
Far-left Meretz party Knesset member Mossi Raz – a member of Israel’s government coalition – has joined with Joint Arab List Knesset member Aida Touma-Sliman to ask European Parliament members to punish Israel for its settlement policy in Judea and Samaria, according to a report by The Jerusalem Post. Raz...
(JTA) — The next time Israel tries to land a spacecraft on the moon, it will have some neighborly help. United Arab Emirates and Israel plan to land Israel’s un-crewed Beresheet craft on the moon in 2024 in a joint space exploration deal, Haaretz reported on Wednesday. Israel’s first attempt...
More than 260,000 cybersecurity professionals have joined the U.S. industry since 2020, according to new findings from the 2021 (ISC)2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study from (ISC)², a nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals. The study has tracked the global Cybersecurity Workforce Estimate and Cybersecurity Workforce Gap annually since 2019. (ISC)² collected...
(JTA) — When Liron Lavi Turkenich designed a writing system combining Hebrew and Arabic characters as a final project in college, she probably could not have imagined that her script would become the focal point of Israel’s pavilion at the 2020 World Expo in Dubai. But after the Abraham Accords,...
Perched on his sofa in a windowless room, leaning forward on his cane, Bassam Barbakh said Israel's first military incursion into Gaza 65 years ago was seared into his memory. Israel's controversial history in the Palestinian enclave includes nearly four decades of occupation -- from 1967 to disengagement in 2005 -- and a blockade since 2007, the year Hamas Islamists seized the territory.
A top-secret Chinese stealth fighter jet is seen flying for the first time after being caught on prior occasions. This sighting resolves the argument on its flight since most of its capacities are shrouded unknown. This confirms that China is moving forward in technological capabilities. Like the US with the...
TAIPEI, Taiwan — China reiterated calls for the United States to cut off military ties with Taiwan on Friday in a cautious response to reports that U.S. Marines have been stationed on the self-ruled island for more than a year to strengthen its defenses against intensifying Chinese aggression. Asked about...
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
