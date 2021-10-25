Israel Seeks to Close Gaps in Arab Sector With $9 Billion Plan

Israel is welcoming fully vaccinated tourists from today, and there are plenty of reasons to plan a trip to the country. Until now, it has only permitted entry to foreign holidaymakers as part of organised groups and from certain countries, so this marks a significant relaxation of the rules. Travellers must have had their second dose or booster vaccine at least 14 days beforehand, and it should be noted that visitors will need to take a test on arrival and quarantine for up to 24 hours while awaiting the result.

