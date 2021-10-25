CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dua Lipa's cool aunt outfit is everything

By Natasha Harding
Cosmopolitan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf allllll the people to have as your aunt, Dua Lipa has got to be one of the coolest, right? Right. In addition to her impressive, Grammy-winning music career, and recent catwalk debut at Milan Fashion Week, Dua is also a celebrity style icon in her own right, which all makes...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

See 'Voice' Coach Ariana Grande's Jaw-Dropping Battles Outfit That Has Everyone Talking

Ariana Grande is still learning the ins and outs of being a coach on The Voice, and while doing so, she’s serving her best looks. On Monday, the Battle Rounds for season 21 kicked off with fellow coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton giving the “Positions” singer advice about using her saves and steals “wisely.” The Voice veterans also warned her it would be an emotional process with some tears involved. With that, Ariana jumped right into her first ever battle round and she looked stunning while listening to Bella DeNapoli and Katie Rae duke it out on stage.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Dua Lipa Teases New Music With Studio Pictures

Dua Lipa is staying busy. For, the ‘Levitating’ songstress is teasing more new music that is on the way. Taking to Instagram, she shared several new pictures from a studio session she had. Some of the pictures show her behind the microphone, while another shows her with friends in the studio. Lipa captioned the newly released set of pictures, saying:
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dua Lipa
Footwear News

Lizzo Has a High-Fashion Moment in a Dramatic 3D Floral Dress With Square-Toe Boots

Lizzo is no stranger to making bold fashion statements. And on Monday, she dressed to turn heads in an ethereal gown by designer Thom Browne. Taking to Instagram yesterday, the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker showed off a flowing, floral-embellished cape dress in various shades of gray. The floor-length frock, which fastened down the front, appeared at the sought-after American designer’s spring ’22 presentation last month and includes a matching headpiece. In a video, the Grammy Award-winning singer and rapper can be seen walking down her home’s steps toward a car while modeling the lavish look. Even giving the camera a little twirl, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Dua Lipa's Denim-on-Denim Look Includes a Butterfly Halter With a Bodice Made of Wings

Dua Lipa, queen of all trends Y2K, is collecting butterfly pieces for her wardrobe left and right. Perhaps it started when she hit the Grammys red carpet in this sparkling, slitted Versace gown back in March, which she then followed up at the afterparty with a chain-mail minidress in the same motif. But these days, her stylist Lorenzo Posocco must be sourcing high and low across the internet, even for Dua's casual wear. If her one-shoulder butterfly crop top from Masha Popova is not enough to confirm the bug is abuzz, this denim Blumarine set, hailing from the label's spring/summer 2022 runway, should convince you.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan Fashion Week#Design#The Fashion Editor
Cosmopolitan

Dua Lipa just had an impromptu photoshoot in the street

Dua Lipa just posted the freshest new lewk to Instagram and, honestly, we're gonna need a minute. The Cold Heart singer has been making quite the name for herself in the style stakes recently, from *that* semi-sheer LBD she wore on a night out in London, to single-handedly bringing Y2K butterfly motifs back in fashion. Not to mention when she stole the runway at Versace's spring/summer 2022 show. Yep, that's quite the sartorial CV.
TENNIS
Cosmopolitan

Kourtney Kardashian just brought back a 90s beauty trend we never thought we’d see again

Kourtney Kardashian is definitely having her ✨ main character moment ✨. The oldest Kardashian sister has been thriving on social media, spending time with her children, decorating her house with the most extravagant Halloween decorations I’ve ever seen and enjoying her recent engagement to Travis Barker. Even in her latest Instagram post, Kourt is positively glowing.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Camila Cabello just got a 70s-inspired shag haircut

Camila Cabello isn’t afraid to mix it up when it comes to her hair and I’m so here for it. The singer gave us an important lesson in rocking a curly fringe without looking like a child, blessed us with suuuuper long waves inspired by Cher at the 2021 Met Gala and even chopped it all off for a sleek Posh Spice bob.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Looks Bloody Good in a Dramatic Velvet Gown With Sheer Lace Slits

Dua Lipa made Halloween glam this year. The “Physical” songstress shared her spooky attire on Instagram last night, dressing up as twist on a vampire in a designer look. Her velvet gown came courtesy of Alessandra Rich from the brand’s fall ’21 collection, highlighting a long-sleeve fit with a dipped neckline and daringly high leg slits replaced with sheer lace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) The design is a favorite amongst style influencers and was even modeled by Hailey Baldwin back in July. With Justin Bieber, the married couple attended the “Freedom Art Experience” gallery...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Heidi Klum Halloween costume 2021: Every picture

Halloween is finally upon us, which means Heidi Klum has been hard at work (much like Santa Claus ahead of Christmas) on her costume and, boy, she did NOT disappoint. For those playing at home, when it comes to celebrity Halloween costumes, Heidi is the undisputed queen. To refresh your...
CELEBRITIES
floor8.com

Dua Lipa isn't a 'regular aunt 'she's a 'cool aunt'! Singer shares adorable snaps with newborn

Dua Lipa, 26, the gorgeous Albanian-British singer shared some adorable snaps of herself with cousin Deja Duraku newborn baby, to her Instagram page on Sunday, October 24. "I’m not a regular aunt, i’m a cool aunt!!! My beautiful cousin gave me my tiniest bestfriend and I can’t get over her!!!! she’s my little princess for life," she captioned the post which showed the 26-year-old Break My Heart singer from various angles cuddling with the newborn baby girl.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NYLON

NYLON Fit Picks: Zendaya & Timothée Chalamet Are Back, Dua Lipa In Versace, & More Celebrity Looks

Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits. After their showstopping red carpet looks at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are back together again to promote their new film, Dune. On Monday, October 18, the two actors made an appearance in London and, naturally, they wore their most fashion-forward ensembles. During the movie’s official red carpet UK premiere, Zendaya wore a sculptural gown made up of white sequins from Rick Owens while Chalamet opted for a black Alexander McQueen suit accented with zippers along the jacket sleeves and pants. As the faces of two luxury jewelry brands, both Zendaya and Chalamet wore Bvlgari and Cartier, respectively, with their outfits.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Does ‘Cool Aunt’ Style in Crochet Cardigan and The Edgiest Combat Boots

Dua Lipa welcomed her new niece with a sweet photo series this weekend, bedecked in signature edgy style. “I’m not a regular aunt, I’m a cool aunt,” the Grammy-winning musician wrote in a photo posted to her Instagram showing her bottle feeding. The singer wore a red and white-striped crochet skirt a multicolored crochet cardigan. Both pieces smoothly paired together with stripe prints and white accents, while offering a subtle contrast with a mix of colors. For accessories, Lipa wore a pair of black tights, a gold Cartier watch and several rings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by...
RETAIL
wmagazine.com

Did Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Dress Up Like an Undead Hailey and Justin Bieber for Halloween?

While some stars pulled out all the stops for Halloween this year, enlisting their stylists and directing full photoshoots to achieve the perfect Instagram shot, Dua Lipa went for a much more low-key route. Instead of opting for a niche movie reference like Kendall Jenner or a classic Disney princess like Paris Hilton, Lipa went as a tried and true vampire, though that’s not to say she didn’t keep it high fashion.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy