Dua Lipa's cool aunt outfit is everything

Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits. After their showstopping red carpet looks at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are back together again to promote their new film, Dune. On Monday, October 18, the two actors made an appearance in London and, naturally, they wore their most fashion-forward ensembles. During the movie’s official red carpet UK premiere, Zendaya wore a sculptural gown made up of white sequins from Rick Owens while Chalamet opted for a black Alexander McQueen suit accented with zippers along the jacket sleeves and pants. As the faces of two luxury jewelry brands, both Zendaya and Chalamet wore Bvlgari and Cartier, respectively, with their outfits.
