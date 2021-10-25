Synagogue in Manchester, England Hit by Antisemitic ‘Zoombombing,’ Disrupting Virtual Prayer Service With Swastikas

Hate crime investigators are looking into the latest in a string of antisemitic attacks in Carmichael, California, reports the Sacramento Bee. On Thursday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Carmichael synagogue member told authorities that someone had taped “antisemitic leaflets to the menorah in front of the synagogue.” According to one rabbi, an elder from the synagogue spotted leaflets with photos of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler taped on the menorah. The leaflets allegedly had “Hitler was right” and “Aryan Nations” printed on them. The rabbi said this was not an anomaly: the synagogue has seen other acts of hateful vandalism, like a trailer set on fire in the parking lot, a break-in resulting in flooding, and a defaced sign reading “Death to Israel.”

