California State

California Travel Blogger Among 2 Killed in Mexico’s Tulum

By Foreign Desk Staff
foreigndesknews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (AP) — A San Jose, California woman born in India was...

foreigndesknews.com

Fox News

Instagram influencer, German tourist dead after Mexican drug shootout

A California Instagram influencer was among two killed Wednesday when they were caught in the crossfire of a gang shootout in Tulum. One of the women killed was Anjali Ryot — a 25-year-old travel blogger who had more than 42,000 Instagram followers — according to authorities in Quintana Roo, the state where Tulum is located. German Jennifer Henzold, 35 was also killed by the gunfire, which came about 10 p.m. local time, according to News.com.au.
SAN JOSE, CA
Vice

2 Tourists Killed as Cartels Creep Into Mexico’s Tulum Resort Area

A shootout at a popular outdoor restaurant in the trendy resort of Tulum that killed two foreign tourists and wounded three more ripped through the Caribbean town’s laid-back vibe and shocked many who’d considered the region an oasis immune to Mexico’s insecurity. But the October 20 killings revealed the dark...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCTV 5

VIDEO: 2 killed in shootout between rival groups in Tulum

Shootout in Mexico tourist hub of Tulum between rival groups kills two in crossfire. A San Jose, California woman born in India was one of two foreign tourists killed in the apparent crossfire of a drug-gang shootout in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Tulum.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose, CA
California State
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
abc17news.com

2 foreigners killed in shootout in Mexico’s Tulum resort

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two foreigners were killed and three wounded in a shooting in the Mexican Caribbean resort town of Tulum. Authorities said Thursday one of the dead women was from Germany and the other from India. The three wounded included two Germans and a tourist from the Netherlands. The shooting broke out in a restaurant Wednesday night between two groups that operate street-level drug sales, the Quintana Roo state prosecutor’s office said in a statement. One woman died at the scene and another in a hospital. One of the aggressors, who was also wounded, was subsequently arrested. The once laid back beach retreat has seen growing violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
riviera-maya-news.com

FGE reports two tourists killed in Tulum shooting between criminal groups

Tulum, Q.R. — UPDATED: The Attorney General’s Office (FGE) has confirmed the death of two tourists who were shot Wednesday night while inside a Tulum restaurant. The FGE reports that the shooting was between criminal groups. Two people, foreign tourists, were killed and three others, also foreign tourists, were injured....
PUBLIC SAFETY
India
Mexico City
