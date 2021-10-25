California Travel Blogger Among 2 Killed in Mexico’s Tulum

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two foreigners were killed and three wounded in a shooting in the Mexican Caribbean resort town of Tulum. Authorities said Thursday one of the dead women was from Germany and the other from India. The three wounded included two Germans and a tourist from the Netherlands. The shooting broke out in a restaurant Wednesday night between two groups that operate street-level drug sales, the Quintana Roo state prosecutor’s office said in a statement. One woman died at the scene and another in a hospital. One of the aggressors, who was also wounded, was subsequently arrested. The once laid back beach retreat has seen growing violence.

