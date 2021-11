In Europe, Scuderia Ferrari’s Formula 1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are like rock stars. In the U.S., they’re a little more like the lead singer and guitarist of an indie band that’s just about to break. The two talented drivers are sensing a sea change: Formula 1 is surging here in the States, with the enormously successful Netflix series Drive to Survive spurring record ratings for races on ESPN. And this weekend’s U.S. Grand Prix, at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas, is expected to draw its largest crowd ever.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO