Phil Mickelson’s career has been built on making the ridiculous look routine, which is why the sport has perhaps not fully appreciated what he pulled off in May at the PGA Championship. Yes, that weekend at Kiawah’s Ocean Course was surreal, Phil fighting off Father Time and the world’s best to become the oldest major champion in the history of golf, culminating in the indelible scene of the crowd swallowing Phil on the final hole. Yet, somehow, it’s a moment we’ve arguably not savored enough, a byproduct of both shorter attention spans and golf’s supersized 2020-21 season.

GOLF ・ 11 DAYS AGO