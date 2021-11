Hundreds of Afghan evacuees including many athletes and their families, deemed to be at high risk of Taliban punishment, escape on one of many flights to Doha, Qatar. Reports say earlier this month the Taliban killed a female volleyball player for speaking out about the risk female athletes face. FOX’s Simon Owen speaks with FOX’s Trey Yingst who has been traveling on multiple flights in and out of Afghanistan.

