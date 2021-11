In the IT world, every day, something new and sometimes even genuinely revolutionary appears. However, we may count on one hand the innovations that almost completely changed the whole industry in the shortest possible time. And JavaScript will certainly be rightfully ranked one of the first places on this short list. Having first declared itself in 1995, this language in the most literal sense of the word subjugated the Internet. Today, over 90% of all resources on the World Wide Web are either entirely JavaScript-based or heavily reliant on JavaScript frameworks and libraries.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 12 DAYS AGO