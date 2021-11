Warner Bros. may have taken its time to get its DC Films strategy out of the starting blocks, but things are well and truly rolling now with a host of projects on the horizon. As showcased at DC FanDome this past weekend, 2022 alone is set to bring us The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and while Warner Bros.’ big screen slate dominated much of the virtual event, we did also get a couple of titbits on the first two HBO Max Originals from DC Films with official concept art for the Batgirl and Blue Beetle movies; take a look here…

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO