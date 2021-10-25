Lennox: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview Daily Herald
 7 days ago

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) _ Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $126.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Richardson, Texas-based company said it had...

Capital Southwest: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) on Monday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $4.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 43 cents per share.
MarketWatch

Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, with part earmarked for bonuses for staff during the fourth quarter. The company had net income of $14.7 million in the six months to end-June, up from $3.5 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $49.5 million from $25.2 million. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF is up 6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.6%. In its IPO filing documents, the company says it "helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money."
Entrepreneur

Is My Size a Good Software Stock to Own?

My Size (MYSZ) offers an innovative measurement solution for the fashion and shipping industry. Rapid digitization and changing consumer preferences have generated opportunities for the software solutions industry, to which...
MarketWatch

Mixed Dow, S&P 500 performance belies firmly bullish stock market breadth

Although the broader stock market indexes are mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 20 points, or 0.1%, and the S&P 500 down 0.2%, market breadth readings are firmly bullish on the day. The number of advancing stocks are dominating decliners 2,276 to 920 on the NYSE and 3,087 to 1,159 on the Nasdaq, while volume in advancing shares is 79.5% of total NYSE volume and 72.1% of total Nasdaq volume. The Nasdaq Composite is up 0.1% and the NYSE Composite is rising 0.5%. Meanwhile, the bullish breadth is being shown in the Russell 2000 index of small-capitalization stocks, which is surging 2.3%
