CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Boris Johnson admits to doubts about success of Cop26 climate summit

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld leaders will begin gathering in Glasgow on Sunday but the Prime Minister said it was ‘touch and go’ whether the summit will be a success. Boris Johnson admitted he fears the major international climate change summit he will host from Sunday could fail to make the progress needed....

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Boris Johnson claims the Roman Empire fell due to ‘uncontrolled immigration’ - and historians aren’t happy

Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Nobody is calling for Covid ‘plan B’, claims Boris Johnson despite medical leaders’ pleas

Boris Johnson has claimed no one wants his Covid “plan B“ to be implemented now – despite a chorus of pleas from medical leaders for immediate restrictions.“Absolutely everybody” agrees there is no need to move to tougher curbs despite high infection rates, except “possibly the Labour Party”, the prime minister insisted.The claim came as Mr Johnson urged people not to be “overconfident about their level of immunity” by spurning the opportunity of a pre-winter booster jab.Asked if he could guarantee a good Christmas, the prime minister – speaking at the G20 summit in Rome – said: “I see no evidence...
WORLD
The Independent

Cop26: Joe Biden appears to fall asleep during climate summit speeches

US President Joe Biden appears to fall asleep during the opening speeches of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Video footage taken from the climate summit shows Mr.Biden nodding off for more than 30 seconds before being woke up by an aide who whispered something in his ear. Glasgow’s Cop26 climate...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Cop26: Climate change could cause civilisation collapse ‘like fall of Roman Empire’, warns Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has issued an apocalyptic warning that civilisation could collapse “like the Roman Empire” unless runaway climate change is stopped.En route to the G20 summit in Rome, the prime minister said the world could “go backwards” – as it did after its famous empire fell – unless a deal to halt the climate emergency is struck at the Cop26 summit.“Humanity, civilisation and society can go backwards as well as forwards and when they start to go wrong, they can go wrong at extraordinary speed,” Mr Johnson said.“You saw that with the decline and fall of the Roman Empire.”And...
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

Glasgow idiocy: Climate change isn’t remotely the world’s No. 1 problem

The hype over the Glasgow climate summit is the usual over-the-top nonsense, exemplified by John Kerry, President Biden’s special climate envoy, calling it the “last best hope for the world to get its act together.” In reality, it’s a rally for idiocy. Climate change is real but not remotely the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26 Glasgow: Boris Johnson admits G20 net zero plan is ‘too vague’ and warns progress is ‘not enough’

The long-awaited climate summit Cop26 is opening today, with delegates continuing to arrive in Glasgow.World leaders, advisers and scientists will come together in the Scottish city tomorrow to commit to reducing carbon emissions in hopes of avoiding a climate catastrophe.G20 leaders have been accused of failing to beef up climate commitments after a statement issued was by the group pledging to only “enhance when necessary” plans to cut carbon emissions by 2030 – the cut-off point for averting disaster, scientists say.It sets no date for phasing out the fossil fuel. There is also no deadline for ending fossil fuel subsidies, which have soared since the easing of the Covid pandemic.Speaking at the end of the G20 meeting in Rome, Boris Johnson admitted that the commitment was “too vague” and said the existing pledges were “not enough”. Read More Cop26: Greta Thunberg mobbed by supporters as she arrives in GlasgowCop26: Activists heckle ‘hypocrite’ Alok Sharma at youth event over Cambo oilfieldCop26: UK has failed poorest nations on climate, chief government adviser warns
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Plastic Waste#Climate#Un#Coca Cola
AFP

G20 key for momentum at Glasgow climate meet

As nearly 200 nations gather in Glasgow for UN climate talks starting Sunday all eyes are on Rome, where a G20 summit ending the same day will signal how committed the world's major economies are to curbing global warming. "The idea is to get very clear and strong pressure signals from the leaders on what they plan to do, both individually and collectively," she told AFP. Climate negotiators, CEOs, policy wonks and NGOs at the 13-day climate talks will parse the G20 communique for signs of where COP26 might break down or see breakthroughs. 
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of ‘managing down expectations’ ahead of critical climate summit

Labour has accused Boris Johnson of “managing down expectations” ahead of the crucial Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow after the prime minister said negotiations to reduce global emissions “might go wrong”.Previously referring to the summit as a “turning point for the world”, the prime minister has conceded it is now “touch and go” whether Cop26 would achieve its aim of agreeing the emissions cuts for 2030 – a crucial step towards the goal of achieving net-zero emissions worldwide by 2050.Speaking at a special press conference for children at No 10, the prime minister said it was “very, very far from...
U.K.
The Independent

UN climate summit to formally kick off in Glasgow

The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow formally opens Sunday, a day before leaders from around the world gather in Scotland’s biggest city to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.The meeting will see negotiators from almost 200 countries try to tackle issues left hanging since the 2015 Paris climate accord was forged, and find ways to ratchet up their efforts to keep global temperatures from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) this century compared with pre-industrial times.Scientists say the chances of meeting that goal, agreed in the French capital six years...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
WLNS

G-20 make mild pledges on climate neutrality, coal financing

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies agreed Sunday to stop funding coal-fired power plants in poor countries and made a vague commitment to seek carbon neutrality “by or around mid-century” as they wrapped up a Rome summit before the much larger United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. While Italian Prime Minister […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cop26: Boris Johnson lashes out at world leaders for failing to make climate pledges needed

Boris Johnson has lashed out at world leaders for failing to make the commitments needed to halt the climate emergency, as he spoke at the close of the G20 summit.A visibly frustrated prime minister admitted the Rome gathering had fallen short of what was required to put the Cop26 summit on course for success in Glasgow.Promises made to tackle the climate crisis are “starting to sound hollow”, Mr Johnson told a press conference – when the “solution is clear”.And he agreed a pledge for all the biggest economies to achieve net zero emissions was “vague”, after the G20 failed to...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Downing Street rejects call for greater power for ministerial ethics watchdog

Boris Johnson believes ultimate responsibility for policing the Ministerial Code should remain with him. Boris Johnson has rejected a call by a sleaze watchdog to allow greater scrutiny of ministers. The Committee on Standards in Public Life (CSPL) proposed giving the independent adviser on ministers’ interests the power to launch...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cop26 – latest news: Boris Johnson says climate crisis could collapse civilisation ‘like fall of Roman Empire’

PM Boris Johnson has issued an apocalyptic warning that civilisation could collapse “like the Roman Empire” unless runaway climate change is stopped.En route to the G20 summit in Rome, he said the world could “go backwards” and “go wrong at extraordinary speed” unless a deal to halt the climate emergency is agreed at the Cop26 conference.He added: “You saw that with the decline and fall of the Roman Empire.”Global leaders are set to meet from Monday in a bid to agree a plan to collectively reduce carbon emissions.Mr Johnson has previously voiced fears that the summit “might go wrong and...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Future generations will not forgive us if Glasgow Cop26 summit fails – PM

Boris Johnson addressed world leaders at crunch UN climate summit. Boris Johnson has warned world leaders that they will be judged with “bitterness and resentment” by future generations if they fail to tackle global warming. Addressing world leaders at Cop26, including US president Joe Biden, India’s Narendra Modi and German...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Queen on ‘very good form,’ says Boris Johnson

The Queen was on “very good form” during her weekly conversation with the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has said.After cancelling a visit to Northern Ireland last week, the Queen was advised to rest and admitted to hospital for “preliminary investigations” during her first overnight stay at a medical facility in eight years.She returned to Westminster on Thursday and was advised to rest for at least two weeks and undertake only “desk-based duties”, Buckingham Palace announced.The 95-year-old on Friday recorded her speech for the Cop26 climate summit as she will no longer travel to Glasgow to take part in the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy