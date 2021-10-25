Boris Johnson admits to doubts about success of Cop26 climate summit

The long-awaited climate summit Cop26 is opening today, with delegates continuing to arrive in Glasgow.World leaders, advisers and scientists will come together in the Scottish city tomorrow to commit to reducing carbon emissions in hopes of avoiding a climate catastrophe.G20 leaders have been accused of failing to beef up climate commitments after a statement issued was by the group pledging to only “enhance when necessary” plans to cut carbon emissions by 2030 – the cut-off point for averting disaster, scientists say.It sets no date for phasing out the fossil fuel. There is also no deadline for ending fossil fuel subsidies, which have soared since the easing of the Covid pandemic.Speaking at the end of the G20 meeting in Rome, Boris Johnson admitted that the commitment was “too vague” and said the existing pledges were “not enough”. Read More Cop26: Greta Thunberg mobbed by supporters as she arrives in GlasgowCop26: Activists heckle ‘hypocrite’ Alok Sharma at youth event over Cambo oilfieldCop26: UK has failed poorest nations on climate, chief government adviser warns

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO