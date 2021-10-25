CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong Williams: 'Everybody will be taxed' to pay for $3.5T spending bill

By ELISSA SALAMY, The National Desk
mycbs4.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) - President Joe Biden met with Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Sunday at his home in Delaware to discuss finalizing the spending bill. “Manchin obviously has taken a very principled position, not only the interest of everyday people in West Virginia, but...

WVNews

Manchin says $1.75 trillion reconciliation process is 'recipe for economic crisis,' urges passage of infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (WV News) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in a short press briefing Monday afternoon called for a House vote on the $550 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill, and criticized some progressive Democrats’ threats to vote down the legislation if a $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill is not completed as “not how the United States Congress should operate.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTRF- 7News

Manchin says “time to vote” on bipartisan infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday it’s “time to vote” on a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, dashing hopes for swift resolution as he wavered over President Joe Biden’s broader $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal. The West Virginia Democrat’s announcement comes as Democrats want a signal from Manchin that he will support […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Manchin dashes hopes of quick action on Biden's agenda

A US senator with a critical role in shaping Joe Biden's legislative agenda dashed hopes Monday of the spending package at its core being signed quickly into law -- saying he needed time to mull the economic impacts. A visibly frustrated Joe Manchin blasted Democratic House colleagues for holding a cross-party infrastructure bill "hostage" in a bid to win his support for the larger $1.75 trillion social welfare plan. Known as Build Back Better, the potentially transformational overhaul of health care, education, climate policy and taxation has no Republican support, meaning it has to pass along party lines by a process known as "reconciliation" and cannot lose Manchin or any other Democrat in the 50-50 Senate. "The political games have to stop... Holding this (infrastructure) bill hostage is not going to work in getting my support for the reconciliation bill," the Manchin, 74, told reporters in Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gephardt Daily

Sen. Manchin won’t endorse $1.75T spending bill, blasts progressives

Nov. 1 (UPI) — West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday he will continue to withhold his much-needed support for a $1.75 trillion social spending package backed by President Joe Biden and Democratic progressives. Manchin, a moderate Democrat representing a state that Biden lost by 39 percentage points in last...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Manchin rebuffs progressives, wavers on Biden's big package

Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday it's “time to vote” on a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, dashing hopes for swift resolution as he wavered over President Joe Biden s broader $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal.The West Virginia Democrat's announcement comes as Democrats want a signal from Manchin that he will support Biden's big package. He's one of two key holdout senators whose votes are needed to secure the deal and push it toward passage. Instead, Manchin rebuffed progressive Democrats to quit holding “hostage” the slimmer public works bill as negotiations continue on the broader package. "Enough is enough,"...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Manchin wavers on Biden's plan, Democrats vow to push ahead

Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin wavered on his support for President Joe Biden s sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal, but Democratic leaders vowed to push ahead, with initial voting possible on the bill and a related $1 trillion infrastructure package in the House this week.The West Virginia Democrat's announcement Monday came as Democrats wanted assurances from Manchin that he will support Biden's big package. He's one of two key holdout senators whose votes are needed to secure the deal and push it toward passage. Instead, the conservative Manchin rebuffed progressive Democrats, urging them to quit holding “hostage” the smaller...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSAV News 3

Democrats hope for House budget votes as soon as Tuesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic leaders were hoping for House votes as soon as Tuesday on the two pillars of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, two Democrats said Saturday, as the party mounted its latest push to maneuver the long-delayed legislation through Congress. It remained unclear, though, whether the ambitious timetable could be met. Top Democrats […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ohio Capital Journal

What’s in—and out—of Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s sprawling social spending and climate package has been slimmed down into a still-massive $1.75 trillion plan that he and top congressional Democrats are attempting to wrestle through after months of negotiations. Snipped from that proposal are a number of key priorities for Democrats, including an attempt to create the first […] The post What’s in—and out—of Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. POLITICS

