CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Armstrong Williams: 'Everybody will be taxed' to pay for $3.5T spending bill

By ELISSA SALAMY, The National Desk
okcfox.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) - President Joe Biden met with Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Sunday at his home in Delaware to discuss finalizing the spending bill. “Manchin obviously has taken a very principled position, not only the interest of everyday people in West Virginia, but...

okcfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Manchin says $1.75 trillion reconciliation process is 'recipe for economic crisis,' urges passage of infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (WV News) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in a short press briefing Monday afternoon called for a House vote on the $550 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill, and criticized some progressive Democrats’ threats to vote down the legislation if a $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill is not completed as “not how the United States Congress should operate.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Fox News Host Calls Out GOP Senator’s Hypocrisy: ‘You Talk About Deficits, Should the Trump Tax Cuts Be Repealed?’

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) tried to dodge questions from Fox News’ Chris Wallace, who pointed out the senator’s hypocrisy in saying the government should “live within our means” to justify his opposition to the bipartisan infrastructure bill when he voted for the Trump tax cuts that raised the deficit. Noting Scott’s opposition to the bipartisan infrastructure bill as well as the budget reconciliation bill that contains much of Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, Wallace asked why he didn’t join 19 other Republican senators in voting for the bipartisan package, especially when Florida’s infrastructure would benefit from provisions of the legislation. “Chris, I...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Armstrong Williams
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
WTRF- 7News

Manchin says “time to vote” on bipartisan infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday it’s “time to vote” on a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, dashing hopes for swift resolution as he wavered over President Joe Biden’s broader $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal. The West Virginia Democrat’s announcement comes as Democrats want a signal from Manchin that he will support […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbg#Senate#The National Desk#Americans
AFP

Manchin dashes hopes of quick action on Biden's agenda

A US senator with a critical role in shaping Joe Biden's legislative agenda dashed hopes Monday of the spending package at its core being signed quickly into law -- saying he needed time to mull the economic impacts. A visibly frustrated Joe Manchin blasted Democratic House colleagues for holding a cross-party infrastructure bill "hostage" in a bid to win his support for the larger $1.75 trillion social welfare plan. Known as Build Back Better, the potentially transformational overhaul of health care, education, climate policy and taxation has no Republican support, meaning it has to pass along party lines by a process known as "reconciliation" and cannot lose Manchin or any other Democrat in the 50-50 Senate. "The political games have to stop... Holding this (infrastructure) bill hostage is not going to work in getting my support for the reconciliation bill," the Manchin, 74, told reporters in Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Manchin rebuffs progressives, wavers on Biden's big package

Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday it's “time to vote” on a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, dashing hopes for swift resolution as he wavered over President Joe Biden s broader $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal.The West Virginia Democrat's announcement comes as Democrats want a signal from Manchin that he will support Biden's big package. He's one of two key holdout senators whose votes are needed to secure the deal and push it toward passage. Instead, Manchin rebuffed progressive Democrats to quit holding “hostage” the slimmer public works bill as negotiations continue on the broader package. "Enough is enough,"...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Manchin wavers on Biden's plan, Democrats vow to push ahead

Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin wavered on his support for President Joe Biden s sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal, but Democratic leaders vowed to push ahead, with initial voting possible on the bill and a related $1 trillion infrastructure package in the House this week.The West Virginia Democrat's announcement Monday came as Democrats wanted assurances from Manchin that he will support Biden's big package. He's one of two key holdout senators whose votes are needed to secure the deal and push it toward passage. Instead, the conservative Manchin rebuffed progressive Democrats, urging them to quit holding “hostage” the smaller...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
mediaite.com

‘They Used Their Power to Screw Pelosi’: Geraldo Rivera Calls House Progressives ‘Petty’ for Opposing Infrastructure Bill Vote

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera said on Thursday that House progressives opposing a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure deal are being “petty” and trying to screw over Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Progressive Democrats have been demanding the bipartisan infrastructure package be linked to the Build Back Better spending bill they’ve been negotiating...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy