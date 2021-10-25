CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

PAE Stock Skyrockets On Deal To Be Acquired By Amentum For ~$1.9B

By Akanksha
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48i4fW_0cbm4NJw00
  • PAE Inc (NASDAQ: PAE) has agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$1.9 billion, including debt and certain fees.
  • PAE shareholders will be entitled to receive $10.05 per share in cash upon the transaction's consummation. The purchase price represents an ~70% premium over PAE's closing price on October 22, 2021.
  • "I believe joining the capabilities and resources of PAE and Amentum will benefit the customers and employees of both companies. This transaction creates new opportunities for the technology innovation our customers need to drive their critical missions," commented PAE Interim CEO and President Charlie Peiffer.
  • PAE's Board of Directors has unanimously recommended that its stockholders approve and adopt the merger agreement with Amentum. The company expects the completion of the acquisition to occur by the end of the first quarter of 2022.
  • An affiliate of Platinum Equity, PE Shay Holdings, LLC, which owns ~22.5% of PAE's outstanding shares, has agreed with the company to vote its shares in favor of the proposed transaction.
  • Price Action: PAE shares are trading higher by 67.6% at $9.89 during the premarket session on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Comtech Shares Soar On Acacia Acquisition Proposal At 39% Premium

Private equity and hedge fund veteran Clifford Press led Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ: ACTG) proposed to acquire Comtech Telecommunications Corp (NASDAQ: CMTL) for $790 million in cash Reuters reports. Activist hedge fund Starboard Value-backed Acacia offered $30 per share in cash for Outerbridge Capital Management LLC, implying a 39% premium...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Nio Shares Are Rising

Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading higher, reversing following earlier weakness. The stock initially dipped after the company reported a 27.5% year-over-year dip in October vehicle deliveries. Shares of several companies in the clean energy space are also trading higher as investors weigh US President Biden's speech at the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Down 45% in 2021, This Cloud Stock Could Soon Start Soaring

Bandwidth is likely to release terrific third-quarter results on Nov. 8. Bandwidth's secular growth opportunities, its fast-growing customer base, and higher spending on its offerings should be long-term tailwinds. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was in strong form on the stock market last year as the demand for communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) solutions skyrocketed...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pae#Board Of Directors#Stock#Technology Innovation#Pae Inc Lrb#Pae Interim#Platinum Equity#Pe Shay Holdings
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Digital World Acquisition soared two weeks ago after teaming up to launch the Truth Social social networking platform, but the SPAC still feels overbought. Activision Blizzard has taken steps back in October, and it reports financial results this week. Robinhood Markets tumbled after a rough quarter, but growth catalysts are...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Market-Beating Stocks

Moderna is a leader in the coronavirus vaccine market and boasts many other promising programs. Innovative Industrial Properties is an invaluable partner to many cannabis companies. Shopify is investing shrewdly to benefit from the rapidly expanding e-commerce market. The stock market has been on fire since it bottomed out in...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Now

Ark’s flagship ETF has beaten the market by a wide margin over the last seven years. Snapchat and Twitter are two of the most popular social platforms in the U.S. Fund manager Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Despite underperforming this year, Ark's flagship ETF has crushed the market since its inception in 2014, rising 495% versus the 168% total return of the S&P 500. What's the secret behind those returns?
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy in November and Hold Forever

Amazon.com is a customer-focused internet giant that's still like a startup in several ways. Intuitive Surgical is only scratching the surface of the opportunity in robotic surgical systems. MercadoLibre has two major ways to grow in Latin America. Measure twice, cut once. That's a long-held practice of the best carpenters....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Zillow is looking to sell off about 7,000 homes, Bloomberg reports, and stock sinks

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. dropped 6.4% in afternoon trading, after Bloomberg reported that the real estate services company was looking to sell off about 7,000 homes. Zillow's Class A shares were down 6.3%. The report comes about two weeks after Bloomber reported that Zillow stopped buying homes because of a bloated backlog, which KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted on Monday were mostly underwater. In Monday's report, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying the company is seeking $2.8 billion for the homes it was looking to sell. Zillow's stock was down 8.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

Walt Disney's streaming services should keep families entertained despite supply issues affecting retailers. Millions of players will be downloading "Call of Duty: Vanguard" when it releases next week for Activision Blizzard. Many businesses are scrambling to secure enough inventory to meet demand this holiday season. Crates of goods are stacking...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock Following Recent IPO

CNBC’s "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer advised investors to buy GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) following its IPO on Thursday. Cramer said although the semiconductor crisis, which will continue for far longer, will be bad news for the economy around the world, it would be "fantastic news" for GlobalFoundries. He also...
STOCKS
Benzinga

FuelCell Stock Rips Higher With Clean Energy Stocks: What's Next?

The stock is moving alongside other popular clean energy stocks such as Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO), and Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE:XPEV). FuelCell was up 19.27% at $9.53 Monday at market close. The stock has broken out of what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Cerus (CERS)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Cerus. Cerus’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 2, 2021. There is no upcoming split for Cerus. What sector and industry does Cerus (CERS) operate in?. A. Cerus is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

28 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) rose 333.9% to $11.02 in pre-market trading. ABVC Biopharma’s S-3 showed registration for $50 million mixed securities shelf offering. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: BTTX) rose 114.5% to $19.95 in pre-market trading. Better Therapeutics, Inc reported the completion of its business combination with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Desktop Metal Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) shares are trading higher after the company announced it tripled manufacturing capacity for Production System P-50. "After a significant development cycle, we are experiencing growing, pent-up demand for our Production System P-50 solution. As we continue to convert these opportunities, expanding our in-house final assembly capabilities has become a critical step to scaling deployment of our Single Pass Jetting technology," said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why ElectraMeccanica Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares are trading higher after the company announced its strategic partner Zongshen Indutrial Group exercised 1.4 million warrants. "We are pleased to have received these proceeds from the warrant exercise – serving as validation of all that we do at ElectraMeccanica," said Kevin Pavlov, CEO of ElectraMeccanica.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)?

Q Does Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Commercial Vehicle Group. When is Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) reporting earnings?. A. Commercial Vehicle Group’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 2, 2021. Q. Is Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) going to split?. A.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-Related and Ethereum-Related Stock Marqeta Is Rising

Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ: MQ) shares are trading higher by 6.7% at $32.66. The stock gained last week after the company announced a partnership with Bill.com to power new commercial card programs for financial institution customers. "We're excited for the opportunity to work with Bill.com to support new modern card issuing...
STOCKS
investing.com

Edu-Tech Firm Boxlight in Deal to Acquire FrontRow

Investing.com — Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ: BOXL ) said Monday that it has agreed on a deal to acquire FrontRow Calypso, a classroom and campus communication solution for the education market. FrontRow provides products for classroom audio, campus communication, emergency communication, and AV control. While no financial details were provided, the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
15K+
Followers
82K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy