With axes and stones, women make their mark on traditional Basque rural sports

By Vincent West
Metro International
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUNGIA, Spain (Reuters) – Women lifted heavy stones up to their shoulders and swung axes during the Women’s Championship of Herri-Kirolak – or Basque sports – as a new generation aims to change attitudes in the traditionally male-dominated sport. The town square in Mungia in northern Spain was packed...

