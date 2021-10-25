Restaurant Brands Reports Mixed Q3 results

Shares of financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) sank 6.6%, closing at $48.99 on October 29, after reporting lower-than-expected Q3 revenue. Lazard’s operating revenue rose 23% year-over-year to $701.64 million, yet failed to meet analyst estimates of $713.66 million. During the quarter, the firm’s revenue from the Financial Advisory segment grew 24% and the Asset Management segment climbed 19% compared to the same quarter last year.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO