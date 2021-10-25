CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Restaurant Brands Reports Mixed Q3 results

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05bOSW_0cbm43kf00
  • Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 11.8% year-on-year, to $1.495 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $1.52 billion.
  • Comparable Sales for Tim Horton rose 8.9%, Burger King increased 7.9%, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen fell 2.4%.
  • Revenue for Tim Horton's climbed 16.1% Y/Y, Burger King rose 7.9%, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen increased 1.2%.
  • General and administrative expenses increased 28.1% Y/Y. The operating margin was 35.6%, and operating income for the quarter rose 27.8% to $533 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose 8.2% Y/Y.
  • Restaurant Brands held $1.8 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities for nine months ended September 30, 2021, totaled $1.3 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.76 beat the analyst consensus of $0.74.
  • The company noted COVID-19 contributed to labor challenges, resulting in reduced operating hours and service modes at select restaurants and supply chain pressures.
  • Looking ahead, the company expects to see a continued impact from COVID-19 on its results in 2021.
  • Price Action: QSR shares are trading higher by 1.18% at $62.69 in premarket on the last check Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Neurocrine Biosciences: Q3 Earnings Insights

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Neurocrine Biosciences reported in-line EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.6, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $37,500,000 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Clorox Q1 Earnings

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clorox reported in-line EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.03, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $110,000,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Mixed Q3 Results Sink Lazard Shares by 6.6%

Shares of financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) sank 6.6%, closing at $48.99 on October 29, after reporting lower-than-expected Q3 revenue. Lazard’s operating revenue rose 23% year-over-year to $701.64 million, yet failed to meet analyst estimates of $713.66 million. During the quarter, the firm’s revenue from the Financial Advisory segment grew 24% and the Asset Management segment climbed 19% compared to the same quarter last year.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
smarteranalyst.com

Exxon Mobil Delivers Mixed Q3 Results; Shares Rise

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) delivered mixed third-quarter results with earnings exceeding and revenue missing expectations. The results reflect XOM’s efficient cost control measures, solid operations, as well as increased realizations, and higher fuel demand. Shares rose as much as 1.6% before closing flat at $64.47 on October 29. XOM is...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Grainger Reports Stellar Q3 Results; Shares Surge 7.5%

Grainger (GWW) shares jumped 7.5% on October 29 after the industrial supply company’s third-quarter results exceeded expectations, with it also reaffirming its fiscal year 2021 guidance. The quarterly performance was driven by robust demand for core products coupled with market share gains and margin expansion in both of its segments.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bruker: Q3 Earnings Insights

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bruker reported in-line EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.44, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $97,500,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Chegg Q3 Earnings

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chegg their estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.2, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $17,924,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Horton
Benzinga

Recap: Kennametal Q1 Earnings

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kennametal reported in-line EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.38, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $83,204,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Arista Networks Q3 Earnings

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arista Networks reported in-line EPS of $2.96 versus an estimate of $2.73, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $143,266,000 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Medallion Financial Q3 Earnings

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Medallion Financial reported in-line EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.28, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $11,261,000 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Leggett & Platt Q3 Earnings

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Leggett & Platt reported in-line EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.78, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $111,000,000 from the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen#Qsr#Y Y#Ebitda
Benzinga

Recap: Diamondback Energy Q3 Earnings

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Diamondback Energy reported in-line EPS of $2.94 versus an estimate of $2.73, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $1,190,000,000 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Steris (STE)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Steris. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on September 2, 2021. Steris’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $February 1, 2022. Q. Is Steris (STE) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split for Steris. Q. What sector and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Apollo Endosurgery Q3 Earnings

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apollo Endosurgery reported in-line EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.28, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $3,525,000 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

LSB Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LSB Industries reported in-line EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.26, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $53,230,000 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Burger King
Benzinga

Addus HomeCare: Q3 Earnings Insights

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Addus HomeCare reported in-line EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.89, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $22,675,000 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Intrepid Potash Q3 Earnings

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Intrepid Potash reported in-line EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.58, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $21,075,000 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Cirrus Logic: Q2 Earnings Insights

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cirrus Logic reported in-line EPS of $1.82 versus an estimate of $1.63, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $118,561,000 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

ManifestSeven Q3 Revenue Increased 11% QoQ To $4.2M, Cuts Operating Expenses By 33%

ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE: MSVN) (OTCMKTS: MNFSF), California's first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended August 31, revealing an 11% sequential increase in revenue, which amounted to $4.2 million. Over the third quarter, the Irvine-based company continued to generate revenue from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
15K+
Followers
82K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy